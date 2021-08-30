SCOTTSBURG — Silver Creek went 4-0 in Saturday's Warriorette Classic at Scottsburg.
The Dragons defeated Evansville North 25-16, 18-25, 16-14; Jasper 26-24, 25-18; Christian Academy 25-14, 25-11 and beat Barr-Reeve 25-12, 25-13.
Ellie Priddy tallied 22 kills and 11 service aces in the four matches while Abby Marks added 53 assists and Kiki Brown contributed 35 digs.
Meanwhile, Jeffersonville went 1-3 and CAI 0-4 in the event.
The Warriors were led by Karlyn Denny's 12 kills and seven aces, Chloe Wiseheart's 22 assists and Abby Vancampen's 25 digs.
"This tournament was stacked with good competition that really stretched our young team," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "We knew going in that it was going to be a tough day and our goal was to just get better. While the scores don't necessarily reflect it, we had some moments throughout the day that showed what kind of team we will be once we start clicking on all cylinders. Two constants throughout our day was the back row play of senior libero Abby Vancampen and the defensive net play from freshman Avery Kerr."
.
WARRIORETTE CLASSIC
Saturday at Scottsburg
Silver Creek d. Evansville North 25-16, 18-25, 16-14; Silver Creek d. Jasper 26-24, 25-18; Silver Creek d. Christian Academy 25-14, 25-11; Silver Creek d. Barr-Reeve 25-12, 25-13; Barr-Reeve beat Jeff 23-25, 25-12, 16-14; Jasper beat Jeff 25-11, 25-15; Evansville North beat Jeff 25-11, 25-16; Scottsburg d. CAI 25-13, 25-16; Jeffersonville d. CAI 25-17, 24-26, 15-5; Barr-Reeve d. CAI 25-12, 25-16.
.
SILVER CREEK 2, EVANSVILLE NORTH 1
Evans. North 16 25 14
Silver Creek 25 18 16
SC MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Ellie Priddy 6, Maddie Hunter 5, Riley Wickens 4, Emily Weber 4, Abby Marks 3, Macy Ferrell 2.
Blocks: Ferrell 1, Marks 1, Weber 1.
Assists: Marks 21, Brown 3.
Aces: Brown 4, Priddy 4, Audrey Landers 2, Ferrell 2, Marks 2.
Digs: Brown 11, Marks 8, Rylie Biggs 7, Landers 5, Priddy 3, Weber 3, Hunter 2.
.
SILVER CREEK 2, JASPER 0
Japser 24 18
Silver Creek 26 25
SC MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Priddy 5, Weber 5, Marks 4, Wickens 3, Abby Larson 2.
Blocks: Weber 2.
Assists: Marks 11, Brown 5, Landers 2.
Aces: Marks 3, Weber 2.
Digs: Brown 10, Marks 8, Landers 6, Biggs 2, Weber 2.
.
SILVER CREEK 2, CAI 0
CAI 14 11
Silver Creek 25 25
SC MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Ferrell 4, Priddy 4, Addison Makun 2, Marks 2, Weber 2.
Blocks: Makun 1.
Assists: Marks 8, Caroline Emly 5.
Aces: Emly 5.
Digs: Brown 10, Landers 6, Marks 3, Emly 2.
.
SILVER CREEK 2, BARR-REEVE 0
Barr-Reeve 12 13
Silver Creek 25 25
SC MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Priddy 7, Marks 4, Weber 4, Hunter 2, Wickens 2.
Blocks: Marks 1, Makun 1, Hunter 1, Weber 1.
Assists: Marks 13, Brown 4.
Aces: Priddy 7, Brown 3.
Digs: Katie Henry 4, Brown 4, Hunter 4, Landers 3, Ferrell 2, Marks 2, Wickens 2.
.
CAI TOURNEY STATISTICS
Abby Vancampen: 3 assists / 25 digs / 3 aces / 1 kill
Mya Chapman: 2 blocks assisted / 2 kills
Ella Siekman: 18 assists / 2 blocks assisted / 15 digs / 1 ace / 6 kills
Kristen Abbott: 1 assist / 1 solo block / 1 block assisted / 12 digs / 5 aces / 7 kills
Avery Kerr: 3 solo blocks / 4 blocks assisted / 1 dig / 10 kills
Haley Jones: 12 digs / 2 aces / 8 kills
Chloe Wiseheart: 22 assists / 7 digs / 3 aces
Karlyn Denny: 1 assist / 1 block assisted / 6 digs / 7 aces / 12 kills
.
BULLDOGS GO 3-0 IN RIVER CITY INVITE
NEW ALBANY — New Albany went 3-0 in its River City Invitational on Saturday at the Doghouse.
The Bulldogs beat Austin 25-8, 25-16, outlasted Lanesville 25-11, 22-25, 15-6 and downed Evansville Central 25-17, 25-22.
For New Albany, Alexis Caldwell tallied 25 kills and nine service aces while Kamori Knight contributed 20 kills and 10 blocks (eight against Lanesville) in the three matches. Also for the 'Dogs, Cheyenne Palmer dished out 40 assists and Ashlyn Clifton collected 17 digs.
.
RIVER CITY INVITATIONAL
Saturday at New Albany
NEW ALBANY 2, AUSTIN 0
Austin 8 16
New Albany 25 25
NA MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Carter Singleton 6, Kamori Knight 5, Alexis Caldwell 4, Reese Tiesing 2, Cheyenne Palmer 1, Ashlyn Clifton 1.
Assists: Palmer 9, Amelia Hicks 5, Riley Sawyer 1, Knight 1, Morgan Tyler 1, Clifton 1.
Aces: Palmer 4, Tiesing 4, Reese Stivers 2, Caldwell 2, Singleton 1, Clifton 1.
Digs: Stivers 6, Caldwell 3, Tyler 3, Hicks 2, Tiesing 2, Sawyer 1, Knight 1, Tyler 1, Clifton 1.
Blocks: Knight 1, Singleton 1.
.
NEW ALBANY 2, LANESVILLE 1
Lanesville 11 25 6
New Albany 25 22 15
NA MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Caldwell 13, Tiesing 6, Knight 6, Palmer 5, Stivers 1, Avarey Kiesler 1, Clifton 1.
Assists: Palmer 20, Hicks 9, Sawyer 1, Stivers 1.
Aces: Caldwell 4, Stivers 3, Tiesing 2, Sawyer 1, Palmer 1.
Digs: Clifton 10, Caldwell 8, Stivers 5, Palmer 5, Sawyer 1,Tiesing 1, Knight 1.
Blocks: Knight 8.
.
NEW ALBANY 2, EVANSVILLE CENTRAL 0
Evansville Central 17 22
New Albany 25 25
NA MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Knight 9, Caldwell 8, Tiesing 3, Clifton 2, Singleton 1, Palmer 1.
Assists: Palmer 11, Hicks 10, Sawyer 1.
Aces: Palmer 3, Caldwell 3, Stivers 2, Tiesing 1, Clifton 1.
Digs: Clifton 6, Palmer 4, Stivers 4, Sawyer 3, Tiesing 3, Caldwell 3, Hicks 2, Knight 2, Tyler 1.
Blocks: Tiesing 1, Knight 1, Caldwell 1, Singleton 1, Palmer 1.
.
FLOYD, PIONEERS GO 1-1
HAMILTON — Floyd Central and Providence both went 1-1 at the Hamilton Southeastern Showcase on Saturday.
The Highlanders beat Lawrence North 25-19, 19-25, 25-20, 25-16, but the host Royals topped them 22-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-15.
The Pioneers defeated the Wildcats 25-22, 25-22, 24-26, 25-16 in their first match before Hamilton Southeastern swept them 25-20, 25-16, 25-18.
Makenzie Wagner paced Providence with 29 kills in the two matches, while Lilly Tappel tallied 22 and Grace Purichia 19. Purichia also dished out 67 assists. On defense, Camila Adams contributed 19 digs and Tappel 18 while Lilly Kaiser had four total blocks.
.
PROVIDENCE 3, LAWRENCE NORTH 1
Lawrence North 22 22 26 16
Providence 25 25 24 25
PHS MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Lilly Tappel 18, Makenzie Wagner 17, Gracie Purichia 10, Lilly Kaiser 9, Madelyn Dotson 7.
Blocks: Kaiser 1, Purichia 1.
Assists: Purichia 44, Wagner 1.
Aces: Brooklyn Borden 2, Nicole Stratford 1, Taylor Bansbach 1, Kaiser 1, Purichia 1.
Digs: Tappel 9, Purichia 8, Camila Adams 7, Bansbach 6.
.
HAMILTON SE 3, PROVIDENCE 0
Hamilton SE 25 25 25
Providence 20 16 18
PHS MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Wagner 12, Purichia 9, Tappel 4, Abby Julius 2, Kaiser 2.
Blocks: Kaiser 3, Wagner 2, Julius 1.
Assists: Purichia 23, Wagner 4, Adams 2.
Aces: Stratford 2, Tappel 2.
Digs: Adams 12, Tappel 9, Purichia 5, Stratford 5.
.
LIONS, MUSTANGS GO 1-2
MADISON — New Washington and Rock Creek each went 1-2 in the Madison Invitational.
South Dearborn defeated New Washington 25-16, 25-23 while the host Cubs clipped the Mustangs 25-13, 25-12. New Wash bounced back to beat Franklin County 25-18, 19-25, 15-8.
The Lions lost to Lawrenceburg and South Ripley, but beat Waldron.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.