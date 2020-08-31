SCOTTSBURG — Silver Creek, fresh off a team-wide quarantine, opened its season by winning Saturday's Scottsburg Invitational.
The Dragons downed Jasper 25-17, 25-23, beat Jennings County 25-10, 25-15, clipped Cloverdale 25-21, 25-8 before outlasting Barr-Reeve 26-24, 17-25, 15-9 in the final.
For the Dragons, Bella Hinton led the offense with 31 kills while Anna Dablow tallied 25 and freshman Ellie Priddy added 18. Sophomore Macy Ferrell recorded nine blocks, while Priddy added eight. Meanwhile Abby Marks topped the team in assists (50) and aces (eight) while Mallory Ramsey recorded a team-high 34 digs.
Christian Academy went 2-2 at the tourney. The Warriors lost their first and third matches, but won their second and fourth.
"We started the day off slow and sloppy," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "We just could not get it together in our first match vs. Scottsburg. Credit to Scottsburg, though, they showed up to play and were ready for us. I was proud of the way we rebounded in the next match to beat a good Evansville North team in three. We dropped our third match of the day to Barr-Reeve. While the first set was not as close as we would have liked, the girls battled in the second set and we were tied just over halfway through before they pulled ahead to end the match. We closed out the day with a win over Cloverdale. Freshman Karlyn Denny and junior Chloe Wiseheart served strong for us throughout the day. Today also saw us switch to a 6-2 offense after the first match, which freed up senior setter Adeline Baldwin to become an offensive weapon for us. She, along with senior Jolie Miles and freshman Ella Baldwin, contributed to 51 of our 63 team kills on the day."
Ella Baldwin topped the team with 19 kills, while Miles added 18 and Adeline Baldwin finished with 14 kills and a team-high 28 assists. Chloe Wiseheart served up nine aces
The Warriors (6-3) host Rock Creek at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Meanwhile Creek (4-0) hosts Madison on Wednesday and Charlestown on Thursday for its Senior Night.
SCOTTSBURG INVITAITONAL
Saturday at Scottsburg
Silver Creek d. Jasper 25-17, 25-23; Silver Creek d. Jennings County 25-10, 25-15; Silver Creek d. Cloverdale 25-21, 25-8; Silver Creek d. Barr-Reeve 26-24, 17-25, 15-9 (final); Scottsburg d. CAI 25-10, 25-11; CAI d. Evansville North 25-18, 11-25, 15-13; Barr-Reeve d. CAI 25-13, 25-18; CAI d. Cloverdale 25-14, 25-14.
SILVER CREEK 2, JASPER 0
Jasper 17 23
Silver Creek 25 25
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Anna Dablow 9, Bella Hinton 8, Ellie Priddy 5, Emily Weber 2, Macy Ferrell 2, Maddie Hunter 2.
Blocks: Ferrell 3, Priddy 2.
Assists: Abby Marks 21.
Aces: Mallory Ramsey 3.
Digs: Ramsey 10, Hinton 6, Ferrell 3, Kiki Brown 2, Audrey Landers 2, Hanna Zimmerman 2, Marks 2, Dablow 2.
SILVER CREEK 2, JENNINGS COUNTY 0
Jennings Co. 10 15
Silver Creek 25 25
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Hinton 6, Priddy 6, Dablow 3, Hunter 2.
Blocks: Ferrell 3, Priddy 3, Hunter 2.
Assists: Marks 9, Ramsey 4, Zimmerman 4.
Aces: Ferrell 3, Brown 2, Marks 2.
Digs: Ramsey 6, Zimmerman 5, Marks 5, Hinton 3, Brown 2, Landers 2, Dablow 2, Maddy Keinath 2, Katie Henry 2.
SILVER CREEK 2, CLOVERDALE 0
Cloverdale 21 8
Silver Creek 25 25
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Dablow 6, Hinton 5, Priddy 3, Weber 3, Hunter 2.
Assists: Marks 8, Zimmerman 7, Ramsey 6.
Aces: Marks 4, Ramsey 4, Brown 3, Hinton 2.
Digs: Ramsey 4, Zimmerman 4, Brown 2, Marks 2, Hinton 2.
SILVER CREEK 2, BARR-REEVE 1
Barr-Reeve 24 25 9
Silver Creek 26 17 15
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Hinton 12, Hunter 8, Dablow 7, Priddy 4.
Blocks: Ferrell 3, Priddy 3, Weber 2.
Assists: Zimmerman 15, Marks 12, Ramsey 4.
Aces: Brown 2.
Digs: Ramsey 14, Brown 9, Marks 6, Priddy 4, Ferrell 3, Landers 3, Zimmerman 3, Hunter 2.
SILVER CREEK TOTAL STATISTICS
Kills: Hinton 31, Dablow 25, Priddy 18, Hunter 14.
Blocks: Ferrell 9, Priddy 8.
Assists: Marks 50, Zimmerman 30, Ramsey 15.
Aces: Marks 8, Brown 7, Ramsey 7.
Digs: Ramsey 34, Brown 15, Marks 15, Zimmerman 14, Hinton 12.
CAI STATISTICS
Kills: Ella Baldwin 19, Jolie Miles 18, Adeline Baldwin 14, Karlyn Denny 7, Chloe Wiseheart 3.
Blocks: Mollie Hoagland 2.
Assists: A. Baldwin 28, Wiseheart 26, Abby Vancampen 2, Miles 2.
Aces: Wiseheart 9, A. Baldwin 4, Denny 3, E. Baldwin 2.
Digs: Vancampen 24, E. Baldwin 24, Miles 18, Wiseheart 18, A. Baldwin 11, Denny 4.
PIONEERS, HIGHLANDERS FALL TO NO. 1 HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN
FLOYDS KNOBS — Class 4A No. 1 Hamilton Southeastern swept Floyd Central and Providence in the Hoosier North/South Challenge on Saturday at Floyd Central. The then-No. 4 Pioneers, meanwhile, outlasted Lawrence North while the Highlanders went 0-2 on the day.
In the first matches of the day, the top-ranked Royals swept the Highlanders 25-13, 25-16, 25-12 while Providence rallied to outlast the Wildcats 25-23, 25-27, 21-25, 25-16, 16-14.
For Floyd in its loss, Caroline Hilbrich topped the team in kills (four) and digs (six) while Mandy Hess dished out 10 assists.
For the Pioneers in their victory, Ali Hornung tallied 33 kills, 14 digs and three aces while Grace Purichia dished out 40 assists.
"This match took everyone on the team to win," Providence coach Terri Purichia said. "Lawrence North had a great combination of powerful offensive and stellar defense. This was such a highly-competitive match, and we were so excited to pull out the win. I saw a lot fight from our team this match, especially in sets four and five. We have not played a match since last week, and eight sets in one day against the awesome competition at this event definitely gave us our money's worth!"
In the second matches, Hamilton Southeastern topped the Pioneers 25-20, 28-26, 25-20 while Lawrence North downed Floyd 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 26-24.
Hornung had 15 kills and 14 digs while Purichia dished out 18 assists against the No. 1 Royals.
"They are so powerful at every position," Coach Purichia said. "Their offense was very fast and explosive. We were competitive with them, and very much had the chance to win the second set, but let it slip away. It was a great back-and-forth match filled with great plays by both teams. I really like what I saw out of my team today. They never gave up and kept fighting until the last point. We have some areas to get better to put ourselves in a position to win those type matches, but overall, I could not have been more pleased with the effort I saw out of the Pioneers today!"
For Floyd in its loss, senior Kayden Holcomb tallied 12 kills while Hilbrich recorded a team-best nine digs. Courtney Combs served five aces for the Highlanders, who had 17 as a team.
NORTH/SOUTH CHALLENGE
Saturday at Floyd Central
PROVIDENCE 3, LAWRENCE NORTH 2
Lawrence North 23 27 25 16 14
Providence 25 25 21 25 16
PHS STATISTICS
Kills: Ali Hornung 33, Anna Purichia 20, Grace Purichia 8, Emma Kaelin 7.
Blocks: A. Purichia 1, Lydia Rush 1.
Assists: G. Purichia 40, Kaelin 16.
Aces: Hornung 3, G. Purichia 2, Kaelin 1, Miranda Harley 1.
Digs: Hornung 14, Harley 13, Kaelin 7, G. Purichia 5.
HAMILTON SE 3, PROVIDENCE 0
Hamilton SE 25 25 25
Providence 20 26 20
PHS STATISTICS
Kills: Ali Hornung 15, Anna Purichia 11, Grace Purichia 5, Emma Kaelin 4.
Blocks: Hornung 1, Lydia Rush 1.
Assists: G. Purichia 18, Kaelin 11.
Digs: Hornung 14, Miranda Harley 7, A. Purichia 6, G. Purichia 6, Kaelin 5, Susie Grigg 3, Alex Kraft 2.
HAMILTON SE 3, FLOYD CENTRAL 0
Hamilton SE 25 25 25
Floyd Central 13 16 12
FC STATISTICS
Kills: Caroline Hilbrich 4, Kaylee Hunt 3, Kayden Holcomb 3, Natalie Lostutter 2, Jenna Heidbreder 2.
Assists: Mandy Hess 10, Courtney Combs 2.
Digs: C. Hilbrich 6, Holcomb 5, Kasey Quenichet 4, Anna Hilbrich 3, Livi Lancaster 3.
LAWRENCE NORTH 3, FLOYD CENTRAL 1
Lawrence North 25 25 23 26
Floyd Central 21 22 25 24
Kills: Holcomb 12, Heidbreder 7, Lostutter 7, Kylie Minnis 5, Hunt 3, C. Hilbrich 3, Combs 2.
Assists: Hess 11, Combs 11.
Aces: Combs 5, A. Hilbrich 4, Hess 4, Quenichet 2.
Digs: C. Hilbrich 9, A. Hilbrich 6, Quenichet 5, Combs 4, Hess 4, Holcomb 3, Heidbreder 2, Lostutter 2.
HORNETS WIN PC INVITE
LEOPOLD — Henryville won Saturday's Perry Central Invitational.
The Hornets topped Tell City 21-25, 15-13 and swept Southridge 25-13, 25-12 to take home the title.
LIONS TAKE 3RD AT MADISON
MADISON — Rock Creek took third place at Saturday's Madison Invitational.
The Lions beat New Washington 25-12, 25-15, before losing a tough 3-setter to the host Cubs as Madison triumphed 25-11, 20-25, 15-11. Rock Creek bounced back to beat New Wash again, this time 25-12, 25-6.
"Not the outcome on the day we hoped for, but we had some highlights for sure," Rock Creek coach Jennifer Brown tweeted.
Ligia Williams led the Lions on the day with 36 kills, 13 digs and 10 blocks while Leah Thompson dished out 44 assists and Josie Anderson recorded five aces.
'DOGS SWEEP EAGLES
NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany swept Lanesville 25-6, 25-11, 25-13 on Saturday.
Tess Owsley tallied 10 kills, while Alexis Caldwell added nine to lead a balanced Bulldogs' attack. Bree Martin topped the team in digs (11) and aces (seven) while Cheyenne Palmer dished out 30 assists.
New Albany (4-0) will visit Providence at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
NEW ALBANY 3, LANESVILLE 0
Lanesville 6 11 13
New Albany 25 25 25
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Tess Owsley 10, Alexis Caldwell 9, Olivia Allee 5, Bella Doss 4, Giavanna Yowell 4.
Blocks: Olivia Allee 1.
Assists: Cheyenne Palmer 30.
Aces: Bree Martin 7, Ashlyn Clifton 5, Caldwell 4, Palmer 3.
Digs: Martin 11, Caldwell 6, Palmer 5, Reese Stivers 4.
DEVILS DROP 2
FRENCH LICK — Jeffersonville lost a pair of matches at Saturday's Springs Valley Invitational.
The host Blackhawks outlasted the Red Devils 23-25, 25-17, 19-17 and Linton-Stockton swept Jeff 25-15, 25-13.
