NEW ALBANY — Silver Creek outlasted host New Albany 25-21, 25-21, 26-28, 19-25, 16-14 in a back-and-forth match Tuesday night.
The Dragons won the first two sets before the Bulldogs won the next two before Creek held off New Albany in the final frame.
Bella Hinton led the Dragons' offensive attack with 21 kills while Maddie Hunter had 15 and Anna Dablow 11. Abby Marks dished out 47 assists while Kiki Brown recorded five of Creek's 13. On the defensive side, Hinton, Marks and Katie Hawkins had three blocks apiece while Mallory Ramsey tallied 24 digs and Audrey Landers added 18.
"Silver Creek took the first two sets with aggressive serving and some dynamic attacking by Bella Hinton," Silver Creek coach Jeff Zimmerman said. "Our outsides also stepped up in the first two sets. Our serve-receive and defense was awesome and Abby Marks did a great job running the offense the first two sets. In the third set New Albany stepped up its defense and blocking. In the third, fourth, and fifth sets it was constant back-and-forth. Our girls had their backs against the wall and found a way to win. We couldn’t be more proud of their effort. Coach Woosley has the Bulldogs playing well!"
For the Bulldogs, Cheyenne Palmer (44 assists, 19 digs), Tess Owsley (11 kills, 10 digs) and Alexis Caldwell (20 kills, 14 digs) recorded double-doubles.
"Alexis Caldwell played fantastic throughout the night. She was able to dominate tempo with her serve, keep us in rhythm with her serve receive, digging difficult balls, and scoring from all over the court," New Albany coach Ryan Woosley said.
The Dragons (17-6) visit Clarksville at 7 p.m. Wednesday night while the Bulldogs (13-9) host Madison at around 7 p.m. Thursday night.
SILVER CREEK 3, NEW ALBANY 2
Silver Creek 25 25 26 19 16
New Albany 21 21 28 25 14
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: SC — Bella Hinton 21, Maddie Hunter 15, Anna Dablow 11, Emily Weber 4, Ellie Priddy 2, Abby Marks 2, Katie Hawkins 1, Macy Ferrell 1. NA — Alexis Caldwell 20, Tess Owsley 11, Kamori Knight 11, Lauren Naville 10, Ashlyn Clifton 2, Giavanna Yowell 2, Olivia Allee 1, Cheyenne Palmer 1.
Blocks: SC — Hinton 3, Marks 3, Hawkins 3, Ferrell 2, Weber 1. NA — Knight 8, Owsley 3, Clifton 2, Allee 2, Palmer 1, Caldwell 1.
Assists: SC — Abby Marks 47, Mallory Ramsey 5, Kiki Brown 3, Audrey Landers 2. NA — Palmer 44, Caldwell 3, Riley Sawyer 1, Bree Martin 1, Allee 1, Clifton 1, Owsley 1.
Aces: SC — Brown 5, Ramsey 3, Ferrell 2, Marks 2, Hinton 1. NA — Sawyer 4, Caldwell 4, Clifton 2, Martin 1.
Digs: SC — Ramsey 24, Landers 18, Brown 14, Marks 12, Hinton 12, Ferrell 2, Dablow 2, Hunter 2. NA — Martin 25, Palmer 19, Caldwell 14, Clifton 14, Owsley 10, Allee 3, Naville 2, Yowell 2.
PIONEERS ROLL
CLARKSVILLE — Class 4A No. 10 Providence rolled to a 25-11, 25-22, 25-11 sweep of visiting North Oldham (Ky.) on Tuesday night.
Ali Hornung led the Pioneers' offense with 12 kills while Anna Purichia added seven while Grace Purichia (21) and Emma Kaelin (17) combined for 38 assists.
“Tonight was a good match to see some of the things we have been working on offensively be put into action," Providence coach Terri Purichia said. "Our setters are working to move our hitters around a lot and tonight we had a lot of swings from a lot of people, which will definitely help us come tourney time!”
The Pioneers (16-6) host Jeffersonville at 7 p.m. tonight.
PROVIDENCE 3, NORTH OLDHAM (KY.) 0
North Oldham (Ky.) 11 22 11
Providence 25 25 25
PHS STATISTICS
Kills: Ali Hornung 12, Anna Purichia 7, Lilly Tappel 6, Lydia Rush 5,
Blocks: Rush 3, A. Purichia 2, Hornung 1
Assists: Grace Purichia 21, Emma Kaelin 17,
Aces: G. Purichia 3, Alex Kraft 2, Miranda Harley 1, Sophia Hottois 1.
Digs: Hornung 7, G. Purichia 6, Kaelin 5, Susie Grigg 5, Kraft 4, Harley 2, Hottois 2.
FLOYD SWEEPS BULLDOGS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central clipped visiting Louisville Male 25-19, 25-16 in a two-set match Tuesday night.
The Highlanders (13-7) visit Jeffersonville at 6 p.m. Thursday night.
