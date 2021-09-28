SELLERSBURG — Host Silver Creek rallied for a 22-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-17 victory over visiting New Albany on Tuesday night.
Maddie Hunter had a double-double (12 kills, 12 digs) and Abby Marks dished out 33 assists for the victorious Dragons. Kiki Brown led a strong service effort for Silver Creek with eight aces while Audrey Landers and Katie Henry had four apiece. Defensively, Brown (25) and Landers (13) combined for 38 digs while Ellie Priddy had four solo blocks to go along with her 11 kills.
.
SILVER CREEK 3, NEW ALBANY 1
New Albany 25 15 13 17
Silver Creek 22 25 25 25
SC MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Maddie Hunter 12, Ellie Priddy 11, Emily Weber 5, Abby Larson 4, Abby Marks 3, Riley Wickens 3, Kiki Brown 2.
Assists: Marks 33, Brown 3.
Aces: Brown 8, Audrey Landers 4, Katie Henry 4, Hunter 1.
Digs: Brown 25, Hunter 12, Henry 6, Marks 5, Larson 3, Weber 2, Wickens 2.
Blocks: Priddy 5, Wickens 2, Larson 2, Hunter 1, Marks 1.
.
WARRIORS ROLL OVER REBELS
NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy rolled to a 25-14, 25-15, 25-13 victory over visiting South Central on Tuesday night.
Karlyn Denny tallied 12 kills and five service aces while Chloe Wiseheart recorded 12 assists and seven digs for the Warriors.
"Coming off a tough five-set loss to Perry Central (Monday) night we were able to pick up a win versus South Central," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "South Central was definitely scrappy and got some balls back over the net that we weren't expecting them to. Overall tonight we served well as a team. We had 17 team aces and saw contributions and long service runs from each one of our servers. Last Monday night versus Madison we made some adjustments to our lineup and as the girls get more comfortable with it we are beginning to see the fruits of those adjustments. Sophomore Karlyn Denny is hitting well on the outside and gave us 12 kills tonight. And senior Chloe Wiseheart, now playing six rotations for us, is all around doing a heck of a job."
The Warriors (10-11) will host Corydon Central on Thursday night.
.
CAI 3, SOUTH CENTRAL 0
South Central 14 15 13
CAI 25 25 25
CAI STATISTICS
Kills: Karlyn Denny 12, Kristen Abbott 6, Chloe Wiseheart 5, Avery Kerr 4, Mya Chapman 2, Haley Jones 2, Abby Vancampen 1.
Assists: Wiseheart 12, Ella Siekman 8, Vancampen 2, Denny 2.
Aces: Abbott 5, Denny 5, Wiseheart 2, Kerr 2, Ashtyn Neighbours 2, Vancampen 1.
Blocks: Chapman 1, Kerr 1.
Digs: Wiseheart 7, Vancampen 6, Abbott 3, Jones 2, Denny 1.
.
PIONEERS SWEEP COLONELS
CLARKSVILLE — Class 4A No. 14 Providence swept visiting Oldham County (Ky.) 25-9, 25-18, 25-15 Tuesday night.
The Pioneers (17-8) next host Louisville's DuPont Manual at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
PIRATES OUTLAST BRAVES
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown bested Borden 25-17, 24-26, 25-18, 25-10 Tuesday night.
The Pirates (15-9) next host South Central, while the Braves host West Washington, on Thursday night.
LIONS SWEEP GENERALS
SALEM — Host Salem swept former Mid-Southern Conference rival Clarksville 25-11, 25-14, 25-16 Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.