SELLERSBURG — Bella Hinton had 17 kills to lead Silver Creek to a 25-21, 25-14, 25-15 sweep of visiting Madison on Wednesday night.
"Overall we had a great night," Dragons coach Jeff Zimmerman said. "Madison did some great things on their side of the court to make us uncomfortable. Our serving helped keep them out of system that led to some nice runs."
Anna Dablow added seven kills while Maddie Hunter contributed six for Creek while Hanna Zimmerman dished out 19 assists and Abby Marks 15. Kiki Brown topped the team with four aces while Mallory Ramsey recorded a team-best 24 digs.
The Dragons host Charlestown on Thursday night for their Senior Night.
SILVER CREEK 3, MADISON 0
Madison 21 14 15
Silver Creek 25 25 25
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Bella Hinton 17, Anna Dablow 7, Maddie Hunter 6, Emily Weber 5, Ellie Priddy 4, Macy Ferrell 2.
Blocks: Ferrell 2, Priddy 2, Weber 2.
Assists: Hanna Zimmerman 19, Abby Marks 15, Mallory Ramsey 5.
Aces: Kiki Brown 4, Hinton 3, Zimmerman 2.
Digs: Ramsey 24, Zimmerman 8, Brown 7, Marks 6, Hinton 5, Hunter 4, Priddy 4, Ferrell 2, Maddy Keinath 2.
LIONS SWEEP MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Rock Creek recorded its third sweep of New Washington in five days, downing the host Mustangs 25-20, 25-9, 25-20.
Ligia Williams and Leah Thompson led the way for the Lions (5-1), who beat New Wash twice this past Saturday in the Madison Invitational. Williams had a team-high 13 kills to go along with nine digs, while Thompson topped Creek in assists (23) and tied for the top spot in aces (three). Josie Anderson led the defense with 14 digs, while Jenna Rogers added 11.
"This was a rough game for us, with multiple errors — we had 18 attack errors on the night," Lions coach Jennifer Brown said. "We had a hard time putting the ball down even when it cleared the net. This is a busy week for us, and we definitely need to regroup and get focused going forward."
Creek (5-1) hosts Shawe Memorial at 7 p.m. Friday night before facing Springs Valley, one of the top teams in Class A, at 11 a.m. Saturday. Meanwhile the Mustangs (2-6) host Christian Academy at 7 p.m. Friday night.
ROCK CREEK 3, NEW WASHINGTON 0
Rock Creek 25 25 25
New Wash 20 9 20
RC STATISTICS
Kills: Gia Williams 13, Lajoy Willams 7, Leah Thompson 7, Morgan Schmidt 4, Jayli Smith 2, Josie Anderson 1.
Blocks: G. Williams 2.
Assists: Thompson 23, G. Wlliams 2, Smith, Jenna Rogers 1, Anderson 1.
Aces: Thompson 3, Smith 3, Schmidt 1, L. Williams 1, G. Williams 1.
Digs: Anderson 14, Rogers 11, Schmidt 10, G. Williams 9, Thompson 8, L. Williams 6.
