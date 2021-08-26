SELLERSBURG — Host Silver Creek swept Austin 25-6, 25-13, 25-15 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Wednesday night.
Abby Marks led the way for the Class 3A No. 5 Dragons. She topped the team in kills (seven), assists (13) and digs (seven). Addison Makun added five kills and three solo blocks. Audrey Landers led a strong service game, tallying eight aces as Creek recorded 16 as a team.
The Dragons (3-1) are scheduled to host 3A No. 2 Brebeuf at 6:30 p.m. Friday night.
SILVER CREEK 3, AUSTIN 0
Austin 6 13 15
Silver Creek 25 25 25
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Abby Marks 7, Addison Makun 5, Ellie Priddy 4, Macy Ferrell 4, Carley Birk 3, Brianna Clifford 2, Maddie Hunter 2.
Blocks: Makun 3, Priddy 1, Marks 1, Clifford 1, Olivia Thomas 1.
Assists: Marks 13, Kiki Brown 6, Caroline Emly 5, Priddy 2.
Aces: Audrey Landers 8, Marks 3, Hunter 2, Priddy 1, Emly 1, Riley Wickens 1.
Digs: Marks 7, Brown 6, Landers 5, Emly 2, Hunter 2, Ferrell 1, Priddy 1, Thomas 1.
BULLDOGS BEAT PIONEERS
LOUISVILLE — Louisville Male outlasted Class 4A No. 6 Providence 25-23, 18-25, 25-23, 25-16 on Wednesday night.
Grace Purichia paced the Pioneers in kills (11), digs (nine) and assists (21). Also for Providence, Lilly Tappel tallied 10 kills and seven digs while Lilly Kaiser contributed six service aces, five kills and four blocks.
Providence (3-3) visits Louisville Assumption tonight.
LOUISVILLE MALE 3, PROVIDENCE 1
Providence 23 25 23 16
Louisville Male 25 18 25 25
PHS STATISTICS
Kills: Grace Purichia 11, Lilly Tappel 10, Makenzie Wagner 7, Lilly Kaiser 5, Madelyn Dotson 5.
Blocks: Kaiser 4 (3 assists), Wagner 3, Abby Julius 2, Dotson 1.
Assists: Purichia 21, Camila Adams 2, Kaiser 2, Wagner 2.
Aces: Kaiser 6, Nicole Stratford 2.
Digs: Purichia 9, Tappel 7, Kaiser 5, Adams 4, Ella Baldwin 4.
Records: Providence 3-3.
Junior varsity: PHS won 21-13, 21-12.
PIRATES STING HORNETS
CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown improved to 3-1 on the season with a sweep of visiting Henryville on Wednesday night.
