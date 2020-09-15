SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek rolled to a 25-15, 25-10, 25-13 victory over visiting Eastern in a Mid-Southern Conference match Monday evening.
Bella Hinton led the way with 12 kills while Maddie Hunter tallied 10 for the Dragons, who received 16 assists from Abby Marks. Kiki Brown led the defensive effort with 16 digs.
Silver Creek (10-4, 3-1) visits Salem at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
SILVER CREEK 3, EASTERN 0
Eastern 15 10 13
Silver Creek 25 25 25
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Bella Hinton 12 kills, Maddie Hunter 10, Anna Dablow 6, Macy Ferrell 3, Kiki Brown 2, Mallory Ramsey 2, Abby Marks 2, Ellie Priddy 1, Katie Hawkins 1.
Assists: Marks 16, Hannah Zimmerman 12, Brown 2.
Aces: Priddy 2, Ramsey 2, Hunter 1, Ferrell 1, Brown 1.
Digs: Kiki Brown 16, Ramsey 6, Audrey Landers 4, Marks 6, Hunter 3, Henry 3, Maddy Keinath 2.
LIONS SWEEP SENATORS
CAMPBELLSBURG — Visiting Rock Creek rolled to a 25-15, 25-10, 25-20 win at West Washington on Monday night.
Ligia Williams led the Lions with 16 kills while Leah Thompson tallied 25 assists and seven digs.
Rock Creek (11-2) visits Crothersville at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
HIGHLANDERS ROLL
LOUISVILLE — Floyd Central swept host Holy Cross 25-11, 25-11, 25-15 Monday night.
The Highlanders (7-4) visit Providence at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
