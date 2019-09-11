CORYDON — Bella Hinton tallied 10 kills to lead Silver Creek to a 25-13, 25-2, 25-20 sweep of host Corydon Central in an Mid-Southern Conference match Wednesday.
Anna Dablow added nine kills and Abby Marks eight for the Dragons. Macie Garrison finished with 25 assists while Marks contributed 15. Mallory Ramsey led the defensive effort with 13 digs, while Marks recorded 12.
Silver Creek (10-2, 5-0) hosts Class 3A No. 5 Brownstown Central at 7 p.m. tonight.
SILVER CREEK 3, CORYDON CENTRAL 0
Silver Creek 25 25 25
Corydon Central 13 2 20
SILVER CREEK STATISTICS
Kills: Bella Hinton 10, Anna Dablow 9, Abby Marks 8, Macie Garrison 5, Macy Ferrell 5, Abby Tandy 5.
Blocks: Hinton 2, Marks 2.
Assists: Garrison 25, Marks 15.
Aces: Faith Weitzel 2.
Digs: Mallory Ramsey 13, Marks 12 , Weitzel 7.
DEVILS DOWN EAGLES
LANESVILLE — Jeffersonville swept host Lanesville 25-10, 25-14, 25-19 Wednesday night.
Hannah Thibideau tallied a team-high seven kills to go along with five block assists to lead the Red Devils. Alayna Lacy contributed 22 assists and 12 digs while Adley McMahel recorded 16 digs.
Jeff (8-4) plays at New Albany at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
JEFFERSONVILLE 3, LANESVILLE 0
Jeffersonville 25 25 25
Lanesville 10 14 19
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Hannah Thibideau 7, Alayna Lacy 4, Jenna Lake 5.
Blocks: Thibideau 5, Lacy 3, Nevaeh Bates 3.
Assists: Lacy 22.
Aces: Rachel Lowe 7, Lacy 2, Lake 2.
Digs: Adley McMahel 16, Lacy 12, Mattie Blanton 5.
MUSTANGS TOP GENERALS
NEW WASHINGTON — New Washington rolled to a 25-18, 25-13, 25-16 victory over visiting Clarksville on Wednesday night.
The Mustangs (6-6) open Southern Athletic Conference play at 7 p.m. tonight at Henryville.
PIRATES CLIP HILLTOPPERS
MADISON — Charlestown outlasted host Shawe Memorial 25-19, 23-25, 25-14, 25-13 Wednesday night.
