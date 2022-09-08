SELLERSBURG — Host Silver Creek rolled to a 25-10, 25-16, 25-11 victory over visiting Corydon Central in a Mid-Southern Conference match Wednesday night.
Addison Makun led the Dragons' offensive attack with nine of the team's 32 kills. Caroline Emly (17) and Hannah Zimmerman (12) combined for 29 assists while Ellie Priddy recorded four service aces. Defensively, Makun tallied 10 total blocks, including seven solos, while Kiki Brown registered 13 digs.
Silver Creek (8-4, 5-0) visits Brownstown Central at 7:30 p.m. tonight in a big MSC showdown.
SILVER CREEK 3, CORYDON CENTRAL 0
Corydon Central 10 16 11
Silver Creek 25 25 25
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Addison Makun 9, Ellie Priddy 5, Riley Wickens 5, Macy Ferrell 3, Maddie Hunter 3, Olivia Thomas 1, Caroline Emly 1.
Assists: Emly 17, Zimmerman 12, Kiki Brown 2, Audrey Landers 1.
Aces: Priddy 4, Zimmerman 2, Hunter 1, Rylie Biggs 1.
Digs: Brown 13, Hunter 7, Zimmerman 6, Biggs 5, Landers 3, Ferrell 3, Emly 2, Priddy 2, Thomas 1, Brooklynn Renn 1, Wickens 1.
Blocks: Makun 10, Priddy 2, Wickens 2, Thomas 1, Renn 1, Ferrell 1, Hunter 1, Carley Birk 1, Abby Larson 1.
PIONEERS WIN
CRESTWOOD, Ky. — Class 3A No. 2 Providence swept host South Oldham 25-15, 25-10, 25-13 in a match Wednesday night.
The Pioneers (14-5) visit Columbus East at 7 p.m. tonight.
