SELLERSBURG — Host Silver Creek swept Jeffersonville 25-20, 25-17, 25-10 Tuesday night.
Abby Larson led a balanced offensive attack for the Dragons with nine kills while Addison Makun and Maddie Hunter added six apiece. Ellie Priddy (14) and Hannah Zimmerman (eight) combined for 22 assists for Creek.
Kiki Brown led the defensive effort with 10 digs while Makun recorded nine total blocks, including five solos.
The Dragons (7-4) host Corydon Central on Wednesday night.
.
SILVER CREEK 3, JEFFERSONVILLE 0
Jeffersonville 20 17 10
Silver Creek 25 25 25
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Abby Larson 9, Addison Makun 6, Maddie Hunter 6, Ellie Priddy 2, Riley Wickens 2, Macy Ferrell 1, Carley Birk 1.
Assists: Priddy 14, Hannah Zimmerman 8, Kiki Brown 2, Aryn Heeke 1.
Aces: Heeke 2, Macy Ferrell 2, Brown 1, Audrey Landers 1, Priddy 1, Zimmerman 1.
Digs: Brown 10, Ferrell 5, Priddy 4, Zimmerman 4, Hunter 4, Landers 3, Heeke 2, Rylie Biggs 2, Makun 1, Brooklynn Renn 1.
Blocks: Makun 9, Larson 3, Renn 2, Ferrell 1, Hunter 1.
.
WARRIORS SWEEP EAGLES
AUSTIN — Christian Academy swept host Austin 25-17, 25-18, 25-12 Tuesday night
"It was good to have junior outside hitter Karlyn Denny back in the lineup tonight. She has been out the last couple matches and to just have her experience back out on the court is huge for our team. She, along with freshman Maycee Hoefler, led the team tonight with seven kills apiece. Freshman Regan Barth and sophomore Avery Kerr followed closely behind with six kills apiece," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "I was super-pleased with our serve-receive tonight. Sophomores Leah Stevens and Kristen Abbott did a good job of making sure our setters had a good pass to set."
Ella Peach dished out 23 assists while Stevens paced the defense with 17 digs.
The Warriors (9-5) visit Jeffersonville on Thursday night.
.
CAI 3, AUSTIN 0
CAI 25 25 25
Austin 17 18 12
CAI STATISTICS
Leah Stevens 3 assists, 17 digs, 1 ace, 1 kill; Mya Chapman 2 digs, 4 kills; Ella Siekman 7 assists, 4 digs, 2 ace,1 kill; Kristen Abbott 4 digs, 2 aces; Avery Kerr 1 solo block, 4 blocks assisted, 4 digs, 3 aces, 6 kills; Ella Peach 23 assists, 2 blocks assisted, 6 digs, 1 ace, 3 kills; Loran Palmer 3 digs; Maycee Hoefler 7 kills; Regan Barth 2 blocks assisted, 3 digs, 6 kills; Karlyn Denny 1 assist, 2 solo blocks, 2 digs, 3 aces, 7 kills.
.
'DOGS SWEEP STARS
NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany swept Bedford North Lawrence 25-10, 25-15, 25-5 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday evening.
Freshman Callie Loesch led the way for the Bulldogs on both sides of the net, tallying team-highs in kills (nine) and total blocks (five). Also for New Albany, Cheyenne Palmer dished out 27 assists; senior Reese Stivers recorded a team-best 11 digs while freshman Ellie Scharlow recorded six of her team's 14 service aces.
The Bulldogs (5-4, 1-1) will visit Floyd Central at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
.
NEW ALBANY 3, BEDFORD NL 0
Bedford NL 10 15 5
New Albany 25 25 25
NA STATISTICS
Kills: Callie Loesch 9, Alexis Caldwell 7, Reese Tiesing 5, Ellie Scharlow 4, Gretchen Sprecher 3, Charlotte Fisher 3.
Aces: Scharlow 6, Reese Stivers 2, Cheyenne Palmer 2, Ashlyn Clifton 2, Tiesing 1, Morgan Tyler 1.
Assists: Palmer 27, Clifton 2, Scharlow 1.
Blocks: Loesch 5, Palmer 3.
Digs: Stivers 11, Scharlow 5, Palmer 5, Clifton 5, Tyler 4, Caldwell 3, Kennedy Pease 1, Tiesing 1, Fisher 1, Loesch 1.
.
CRIMSONS SWEEP FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Louisville's DuPont Manual swept host Floyd Central 25-20, 25-22, 25-20 Tuesday night.
The Highlanders (10-5) host New Albany at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
BRAVES BEAT PIRATES
BROWNSTOWN — Brownstown Central downed Charlestown 25-18, 25-13, 25-19 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday night.
The Pirates (5-4, 1-2) host Shawe Memorial at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
SHAWE SWEEPS BORDEN
MADISON — Host Shawe Memorial swept Borden 25-14, 25-7, 25-20 Tuesday night.
Gabby Thomas topped the Braves in assists (nine) and digs (eight) in defeat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.