Silver Creek sophomore Addison Makun blocks Sofie Sabol's kill attempt during their match against Center Grove in the Providence Kickoff Classic held Saturday. 

SALEM — Silver Creek swept host Salem 25-12, 25-13, 25-8 in its Mid-Southern Conference-opener Wednesday night. 

Abby Larson (nine) and Addison Makun (eight) combined for 17 kills to lead the Dragons' offensive attack. Caroline Emly dished out 19 assists while Kiki Brown accounted for four of Creek's 13 aces. 

Brown (11) and Ava Kopf (seven) combined for 18 digs while Makun recorded three blocks, including one solo. 

The Dragons (2-3, 1-0) next host Floyd Central on Monday. 

SILVER CREEK 3, SALEM 0

Silver Creek     25     25     25

Salem     12     13     8

     Kills: Abby Larson 9, Addison Makun 8, Macy Ferrell 4, Olivia Thomas 3, Riley Wickens 3, Kessa Kemmer 2, Maddie Hunter 2, Carley Birk 2, Brooklynn Renn 1. 

     Assists: Caroline Emly 19, Ava Kopf 8, Kiki Brown 2, Ferrell 1, Wickens 1. 

     Aces: Brown 4, Emly 2, Ferrell 2, Aryn Heeke 2, Thomas 1, Ferrell 1, Wickens 1. 

     Digs: Brown 11, Kopf 7, Ferrell 3, Landers 2, Thomas 1, Kemmer 1, Emly 1, Hunter 1, Rylie Biggs 1. 

     Blocks: Makun 3, Thomas 1, Kemmer 1, Ferrell 1, Hunter 1. 

FLOYD SWEEPS PANTHERS

NORTH VERNON — Floyd Central cruised to a 25-15, 25-23, 25-11 sweep of host Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference matchup, as well as the Highlanders' season-opener, Wednesday. 

REBELS CLIP CLARKSVILLE 

HANOVER — Host Southwestern outlasted Clarksville 25-10, 15-25, 25-18, 25-11 in the Generals' season-opener Wednesday night. 

'TOPPERS TOP LIONS

SELLERSBURG — Visiting Shawe Memorial outlasted host Rock Creek in four sets in the Lions' season-opener Wednesday night. 

