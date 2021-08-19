10-31-20_Brebeuf-v-SilverCreek_VB_SState_45879.jpg

Silver Creek freshman Ellie Priddy attempt a kill during the Dragons' 3-1 loss to Brebeuf Jesuit in the Class 3A semistate match at Jennings County on Saturday. 

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

SELLERSBURG — Class 3A No. 5 Silver Creek swept visiting Salem 25-16, 25-19, 25-17 in a Mid-Southern Conference match, as well as the Dragons’ season-opener, Wednesday night.

Ellie Priddy led the Dragons, tallying team-highs in kills (15), aces (eight) and blocks (three). Caroline Emly topped Creek in assists (29) while Rylie Biggs and Macy Ferrell finished with nine digs apiece.

SILVER CREEK 3, SALEM 0

Salem          16  19  17

Silver Creek 25  25  25

SC LEADERS

Kills: Ellie Priddy 15, Macy Ferrell 8, Maddie Hunter 7, Emily Weber 3, Abby Larson 3.

Blocks: Priddy 3.

Assists: Caroline Emly 29, Rylie Biggs 3, Ferrell 1, Priddy 1.

Aces: Priddy 8, Ferrell 4, Hunter 3, Weber 2, Emly 1, Larson 1.

Digs: Biggs 9, Ferrell 9, Eva Wheatley 8, Emly 6, Hunter 6, Weber 5, Priddy 1.

LIONS TOP HILLTOPPERS

MADISON — Rock Creek rolled to a 25-20, 25-13, 18-25, 25-14 win at Shawe Memorial on Wednesday night.

Chloe Carter led the Lions with eight kills while Jayli Smith dished out 14 assists. Jenna Rogers (14 digs) and Leilani Allen (four blocks) were standouts on defense.

“Once again we let down a set, but they were able to bounce right back. Their team chemistry is great and I love to watch the energy they bring to the court,” Rock Creek coach Jennifer Brown said.

The Lions host Borden tonight.

ROCK CREEK 3, SHAWE MEMORIAL 1

Rock Creek             25     25     18     25

Shawe Memorial     20     13     25     14     

RC LEADERS

     Kills: Chloe Carter 8, Jayli Smith 7, Leilani Allen 4, Tiffany Miller 4, Jenna Howard 1.

     Blocks: Allen 4, Smith 1, Santana Dozal 1.

     Assists: Smith 14, Jenna Rogers 2, Miller 2.

     Aces: Miller 4, Emma Chandarlis 2, Smith 1.

     Digs: Rogers 14, Carter 5, Miller 5, Chandarlis 5.

FLOYD SWEEPS PANTHERS

FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central rolled to a 25-18, 25-19, 25-13 victory over visiting Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference match, as well as the Highlanders' season-opener, Wednesday night. 

Floyd (1-0) visits Bloomington South at 7 p.m. tonight. 

