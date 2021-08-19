SELLERSBURG — Class 3A No. 5 Silver Creek swept visiting Salem 25-16, 25-19, 25-17 in a Mid-Southern Conference match, as well as the Dragons’ season-opener, Wednesday night.
Ellie Priddy led the Dragons, tallying team-highs in kills (15), aces (eight) and blocks (three). Caroline Emly topped Creek in assists (29) while Rylie Biggs and Macy Ferrell finished with nine digs apiece.
SILVER CREEK 3, SALEM 0
Salem 16 19 17
Silver Creek 25 25 25
SC LEADERS
Kills: Ellie Priddy 15, Macy Ferrell 8, Maddie Hunter 7, Emily Weber 3, Abby Larson 3.
Blocks: Priddy 3.
Assists: Caroline Emly 29, Rylie Biggs 3, Ferrell 1, Priddy 1.
Aces: Priddy 8, Ferrell 4, Hunter 3, Weber 2, Emly 1, Larson 1.
Digs: Biggs 9, Ferrell 9, Eva Wheatley 8, Emly 6, Hunter 6, Weber 5, Priddy 1.
LIONS TOP HILLTOPPERS
MADISON — Rock Creek rolled to a 25-20, 25-13, 18-25, 25-14 win at Shawe Memorial on Wednesday night.
Chloe Carter led the Lions with eight kills while Jayli Smith dished out 14 assists. Jenna Rogers (14 digs) and Leilani Allen (four blocks) were standouts on defense.
“Once again we let down a set, but they were able to bounce right back. Their team chemistry is great and I love to watch the energy they bring to the court,” Rock Creek coach Jennifer Brown said.
The Lions host Borden tonight.
ROCK CREEK 3, SHAWE MEMORIAL 1
Rock Creek 25 25 18 25
Shawe Memorial 20 13 25 14
RC LEADERS
Kills: Chloe Carter 8, Jayli Smith 7, Leilani Allen 4, Tiffany Miller 4, Jenna Howard 1.
Blocks: Allen 4, Smith 1, Santana Dozal 1.
Assists: Smith 14, Jenna Rogers 2, Miller 2.
Aces: Miller 4, Emma Chandarlis 2, Smith 1.
Digs: Rogers 14, Carter 5, Miller 5, Chandarlis 5.
FLOYD SWEEPS PANTHERS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central rolled to a 25-18, 25-19, 25-13 victory over visiting Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference match, as well as the Highlanders' season-opener, Wednesday night.
Floyd (1-0) visits Bloomington South at 7 p.m. tonight.
