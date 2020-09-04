SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek celebrated its seniors with a 25-17, 25-14, 25-9 sweep of Charlestown on Thursday night (a.k.a. the Dragons’ Senior Night).
Fittingly, seniors led the way for the Dragons. Senior Bella Hinton tallied a team-high 11 kills, while classmate Anna Dablow added eight. Hinton also recorded four aces, while classmate Mallory Ramsey tallied three. Ramsey and Dablow also tallied a team-high six digs apiece.
“Tonight we celebrated our six seniors — Anna Dablow, Bella Hinton, Isaac Hinton, Katie Hawkins, Maddy Keinath and Mallory Ramsey. We are grateful to get the opportunity to have a Senior Night,” Creek coach Jeff Zimmerman said.
The Dragons (6-0) host Floyd Central on Monday night.
.
SILVER CREEK 3, CHARLESTOWN 0
Charlestown 17 14 9
Silver Creek 25 25 25
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Bella Hinton 11, Anna Dablow 8, Maddie Hunter 5, Ellie Priddy 4, Macy Ferrell 4, Emily Weber 3, Maddy Keinath 3, Katie Hawkins 2, Abby Marks 2.
Blocks: Ferrell 2, Marks 2, Weber 2.
Assists: Marks 21, Hanna Zimmerman 17.
Aces: Hinton 4, Mallory Ramsey 3, Ferrell 2.
Digs: Dablow 6, Ramsey 6, Hinton 5, Kiki Brown 4, Zimmerman 4, Keinath 4, Priddy 3, Marks 2.
.
BRAVES TOP REBELS
BORDEN — Josey Cheatham and Ella Perkinson had 17 kills apiece to lead host Borden to a 25-20, 25-13, 21-25, 25-17 triumph over South Central in Southern Athletic Conference action Thursday night.
Gabby Thomas dished out 41 assists for the Braves, while Ella Wagoner and Carly Gregory tallied 18 digs apiece. Cheatham added 17 digs and three blocks while Grace Gentry contributed 16 digs.
.
BORDEN 3, SOUTH CENTRAL 1
South Central 20 13 25 17
Borden 25 25 21 25
BHS STATISTICS
Kills: Josey Cheatham 17, Ella Perkinson 17.
Blocks: Cheatham 3.
Assists: Gabby Thomas 41.
Digs: Ella Wagoner 18, Carly Gregory 18, Cheatham 17, Grace Gentry 16.
.
BRAVES BEAT 'DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Reigning Class 3A state champ Brownstown Central outlasted host New Albany 25-22, 25-21, 25-22 Thursday night.
"The match didn't end the way we wanted it to, but the girls fought incredibly hard against the defending 3A state champions," Bulldogs coach Ryan Woosley said. "We made a few bone-headed plays at bad times to kill momentum. Some of our young players really stepped up tonight and gave us a huge jolt of energy, especially Reese Stivers throughout the match and Riley Sawyer served very aggressively at the end of the third set to give us a chance to win.
Tess Owsley led the New Albany attack with 13 kills while Cheyenne Palmer dished out 29 assists. Senior libero Bree Martin led the defense with 12 digs. Martin, who broke Kerrie Robinson's school record for career digs Aug. 20, was honored before the match.
The Bulldogs (4-2) host Bedford North Lawrence, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
.
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 3, NEW ALBANY 0
Brownstown 25 25 25
New Albany 22 21 22
NA STATISTICS
Kills: Tess Owsley 13, Alexis Caldwell 7, Kamori Knight 4, Lauren Naville 4, Olivia Allee 4.
Blocks: Knight 2, Naville 1, Allee 1.
Assists: Cheyenne Palmer 29.
Aces: Reese Stivers 2, Riley Sawyer 1, Caldwell 1, Palmer 1.
Digs: Bree Martin 12, Ashlyn Clifton 8, Caldwell 6, Allee 5, Palmer 4, Stivers 3.
.
HIGHLANDERS WIN
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central swept visiting Bedford North Lawrence 25-17, 25-18, 25-8 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Thursday night.
The Highlanders (4-3, 3-0) visit Silver Creek at 7 p.m. Monday night.
LADY CATS CLIP CLARKSVILLE
CLARKSVILLE — North Harrison swept host Clarksville 25-12, 25-12, 25-21 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday night.
For the Generals, Jasmine Walker had two kills and five blocks while Dahja Gaines dished out six assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.