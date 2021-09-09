8-23-21_SilverCreek@Floyd_VB_08717.jpg

Silver Creek sophomore Ellie Priddy attempts a kill during the Dragons’ match at Floyd Central on Monday.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

CORYDON — Visiting Silver Creek rolled to a 25-15, 25-14, 25-19 triumph at Corydon Central in a Mid-Southern Conference matchup Wednesday night. 

Ellie Priddy topped the Dragons in kills (12) and service aces (three) while Abby Marks dished out 33 assists. On defense, Kiki Brown contributed 11 digs while Emily Weber recorded four blocks. 

.

SILVER CREEK 3, CORYDON CENTRAL 0

Silver Creek           25     25     25

Corydon Central     15     14     19    

SCHS MATCH STATISTICS

     Kills: Ellie Priddy 12, Emily Weber 6, Macy Ferrell 6, Abby Larson 6, Abby Marks 4, Carley Birk 4, Addison Makun 3. 

     Blocks: Weber 4, Priddy 2, Makun 2. 

     Assists: Marks 33, Caroline Emly 3, Kiki Brown 2, Audrey Landers 2. 

     Aces: Priddy 3, Ava Kopf 2, Maddie Hunter 2.

     Digs: Brown 11, Katie Henry 9, Landers 6, Marks 5, Ferrell 4, Hunter 4, Priddy 2. 

PIRATES TOP HILLTOPPERS

MADISON — Charlestown swept host Shawe Memorial 25-16, 25-21, 25-21 on Wednesday night. 

PIONEERS DEFEAT DRAGONS

CLARKSVILLE — Providence rolled to a 25-13, 25-11, 25-14 victory over visiting South Oldham (Ky.) on Wednesday night at the Larkin Center.  

The Pioneers (9-6) host Columbus East at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

MUSTANGS SWEEP GENERALS

NEW WASHINGTON — Host New Washington rolled to a 25-11, 25-9, 25-19 victory over visiting Clarksville on Wednesday night. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you