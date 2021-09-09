CORYDON — Visiting Silver Creek rolled to a 25-15, 25-14, 25-19 triumph at Corydon Central in a Mid-Southern Conference matchup Wednesday night.
Ellie Priddy topped the Dragons in kills (12) and service aces (three) while Abby Marks dished out 33 assists. On defense, Kiki Brown contributed 11 digs while Emily Weber recorded four blocks.
.
SILVER CREEK 3, CORYDON CENTRAL 0
Silver Creek 25 25 25
Corydon Central 15 14 19
SCHS MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Ellie Priddy 12, Emily Weber 6, Macy Ferrell 6, Abby Larson 6, Abby Marks 4, Carley Birk 4, Addison Makun 3.
Blocks: Weber 4, Priddy 2, Makun 2.
Assists: Marks 33, Caroline Emly 3, Kiki Brown 2, Audrey Landers 2.
Aces: Priddy 3, Ava Kopf 2, Maddie Hunter 2.
Digs: Brown 11, Katie Henry 9, Landers 6, Marks 5, Ferrell 4, Hunter 4, Priddy 2.
.
PIRATES TOP HILLTOPPERS
MADISON — Charlestown swept host Shawe Memorial 25-16, 25-21, 25-21 on Wednesday night.
PIONEERS DEFEAT DRAGONS
CLARKSVILLE — Providence rolled to a 25-13, 25-11, 25-14 victory over visiting South Oldham (Ky.) on Wednesday night at the Larkin Center.
The Pioneers (9-6) host Columbus East at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
MUSTANGS SWEEP GENERALS
NEW WASHINGTON — Host New Washington rolled to a 25-11, 25-9, 25-19 victory over visiting Clarksville on Wednesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.