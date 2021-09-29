PEKIN — Silver Creek wrapped up the Mid-Southern Conference title with a 25-7, 25-4, 25-13 win at Eastern on Wednesday night.
Ellie Priddy led the way with 14 kills while Emily Weber (seven) and Macy Ferrell (six) combined for 13. Abby Marks dished out 27 assists while Ferrell had five service aces for the Dragons, who tallied 12 as a team.
Defensively, Audrey Landers (14) and Marks (11) combined for 25 digs for Silver Creek (16-9, 7-0).
SILVER CREEK 3, EASTERN 0
Silver Creek 25 25 25
Eastern 7 4 13
SCHS MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Ellie Priddy 14, Emily Weber 7, Macy Ferrell 6, Abby Marks 4, Riley Wickens 4, Maddie Hunter 3, Abby Larson 3, Bri Clifford 1, Olivia Thomas 1.
Assists: Marks 27, Caroline Emly 4, Kiki Brown 3, Audrey Landers 2, Katie Henry 1.
Aces: Ferrell 5, Brown 3, Biggs 2, Emly 1, Landers 1.
Blocks: Clifford 1, Larson 1.
Digs: Audrey Landers 14, Abby Marks 11, Katie Henry 9, Rylie Biggs 9, Brown 9, Hunter 3, Ferrell 2, Emly 1, Larson 1.
EAGLES OUST HORNETS
LANESVILLE — Host Lanesville downed Henryville 3-1 in a Southern Athletic Conference match Wednesday night.
