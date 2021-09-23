CHARLESTOWN — Host Silver Creek swept North Harrison 25-14, 25-13, 25-11 to wrap up the Mid-Southern Conference title Thursday night.
Macy Ferrell (11) and Katie Henry (11) combined for 22 kills while Abby Marks dished out 32 assists and recorded a pair of service aces for the Dragons. On defense, Kiki Brown (18) and Bri Clifford (13) combined for 31 digs while Ellie Priddy tallied two solo blocks.
Silver Creek (14-7, 7-0) next hosts New Albany on Tuesday night.
.
SILVER CREEK 3, NORTH HARRISON 0
North Harrison 14 13 11
Silver Creek 25 25 25
SCHS STATISTICS
Kills: Macy Ferrell 11, Katie Henry 11, Emily Weber 5, Bri Clifford 5, Ellie Priddy 3, Riley Wickens 2, Maddie Hunter 2.
Assists: Abby Marks 32, Kiki Brown 3, Caroline Emly 3.
Aces: Marks 2.
Digs: Brown 18, Clifford 13, Henry 7, Audrey Landers 5, Marks 5, Riley Biggs 3.
Blocks: Priddy 2, Weber 2, Marks 2.
.
OLYMPIANS SWEEP FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Class 4A No. 9 Columbus East swept host Floyd Central 25-17, 25-21, 25-14 Thursday night to wrap up the Hoosier Hills Conference title in the Knobs.
RED DEVILS OUTLAST CUBS
MADISON — Jeffersonville outlasted host Madison 25-19, 13-25, 25-19, 25-19 in a matchup of former Hoosier Hills Conference rivals Thursday night.
OWLS SWEEP 'DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Seymour swept New Albany 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Thursday night.
New Albany (14-5) will be back in action Saturday in Cathedral's Lady Irish Invitational.
EAGLES EDGE MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Host Lanesville outlasted New Washington 26-24, 23-25, 25-15, 25-22 in a Southern Athletic Conference match Thursday night.
WARRIORETTES TOP PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Visiting Scottsburg swept Charlestown 25-14, 25-20, 25-13 Thursday night in an MSC matchup.
