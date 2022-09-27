JEFFERSONVILLE — The Class 4A No. 5 Floyd Central volleyball team capped off a perfect run through the Hoosier Hills Conference with a 25-13, 25-13, 25-16 sweep of host Jeffersonville on Tuesday night.
The Highlanders (18-6, 6-0) host Louisville Male at 7 p.m. Thursday night
The Red Devils (6-15, 0-4) visit Bedford North Lawrence at 10 a.m. Saturday.
PIONEERS SWEEP COLONELS
BUCKNER, Ky. — Class 3A No. 1 Providence swept host Oldham County (Ky.) 25-7, 25-23, 25-9 Tuesday night.
Lilly Tappel led a balanced offensive attack for the Pioneers with eight kills while Grace Purichia and Makenzie Wagner added six apiece. Purichia paced Providence with 21 assists while Ella Baldwin recorded five of the Pioneers' 13 service aces. Defensively, Taylor Bansbach (six) and Camila Adams (five) combined for 11 digs.
Providence (23-6) will host Class A No. 3 Trinity Lutheran at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
PROVIDENCE 3, OLDHAM COUNTY (KY.) 0
Providence 25 25 25
Oldham Co. 7 23 9
PHS STATISTICS
Kills: Lilly Tappel 8, Grace Purichia 6, Makenzie Wagner 6, Lilly Kaiser 5, Avery Drury 3, Abby Julius 2, Nicole Stratford 2, Anna Rodewig 1.
Assists: Purichia 21, Reese Carver 8, Taylor Bansbach 1, Ella Baldwin 1.
Aces: Baldwin 5, Tappel 4, Purichia 1, Bansbach 1, Rodewig 1, Camila Adams 1.
Blocks: Purichia 1, Tappel 1, Kaiser 1, Julius 1.
Digs: Bansbach 6, Adams 5, Wagner 4, Tappel 4, Purichia 3, Kaiser 3, Carver 3, Baldwin 2, Stratford 2, Brooklyn Borden 2, Rodewig 1.
DRAGONS EDGE 'DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Silver Creek outlasted host New Albany 26-28, 25-23, 25-15, 22-25, 15-7 Tuesday night.
Cheyenne Palmer (40 assists, 12 digs) and Ellie Scharlow (14 kills, 16 digs) each recorded double-doubles while Alexis Caldwell compiled 21 kills, nine digs and three service aces for the victorious Bulldogs.
Ellie Priddy (15) and Addison Makun (12) combined for 27 kills while Hannah Zimmerman (19) and Caroline Emly teamed up for 33 assists for the Dragons. Defensively, Kiko Brown tallied 22 digs while Makun registered eight total blocks.
The Dragons (15-12) next face Jasper at 11 a.m. Saturday while the Bulldogs (15-10) at 7 p.m. Salem on Wednesday night.
SILVER CREEK 3, NEW ALBANY 2
Silver Creek 26 25 25 22 15
New Albany 28 23 15 25 7
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: SC — Ellie Priddy 15, Addison Makun 12, Riley Wickens 4, Carley Birk 4, Abby Larson 4, Macy Ferrell 2, Maddie Hunter 2, Caroline Emly 1. NA — Alexis Caldwell 21, Ellie Scharlow 14, Charlotte Fisher 6, Ashlyn Clifton 5, Cheyenne Palmer 4, Callie Loesch 4.
Assists: SC — Hannah Zimmerman 19, Emly 14, Kiki Brown 4, Hunter 1, Ava Kopf 1. NA — Palmer 40, Reese Stivers 4, Addi Vaughn 3, Scharlow 1, Clifton 1, Loesch 1.
Aces: SC — Brown 2, Emly 1, Kopf 1, Zimmerman 1. NA — Caldwell 3, Scharlow 3, Loesch 1, Palmer 1.
Blocks: SC — Makun 8, Larson 7, Priddy 5, Birk 3, Wickens 3, Ferrell 1. NA — Gretchen Sprecher 3, Clifton 1, Scharlow 1, Loesch 1.
Digs: SC — Brown 22, Hunter 9, Kopf 9, Zimmerman 8, Emly 7, Priddy 6, Wickens 3, Olivia Thomas 2, Makun 2, Ferrell 2, Larson 2, Birk 1. NA — Scharlow 16, Palmer 12, Stivers 11, Clifton 9, Caldwell 9, Vaughn 4, Sprecher 3, Loesch 3.
LIONS SWEEP GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Salem swept Clarksville 30-28, 25-22, 25-9 Tuesday night.
