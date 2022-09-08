FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central swept New Albany 25-14, 25-14, 25-22 in a Hoosier Hills Conference volleyball clash Thursday night in the Knobs.
The 18th-ranked Highlanders (11-5, 4-0) next visit Class 3A No. 2 Providence at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs (5-5, 1-2) visit Jasper at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
PIONEERS SWEEP EAST
COLUMBUS — Visiting Providence swept Columbus East 25-20, 25-19, 25-21 Thursday night.
The Pioneers (15-5), who have won eight straight matches, visit Jasper at 7 p.m. Monday night.
MUSTANGS STING HORNETS
NEW WASHINGTON — Host New Washington swept Henryville 25-14, 25-22, 25-20 in a Southern Athletic Conference match Thursday night.
The Mustangs (6-9) host Christian Academy at 6 p.m. tonight while the Hornets (1-11) visit Borden on Tuesday night.
LIONS SWEEP REBELS
SELLERSBURG — Host Rock Creek swept South Central 25-17, 25-16, 25-15 Thursday night.
The Lions will host Madison at 10 a.m. Saturday.
BROWN'S BIG NIGHT FUELS CREEK WIN
BROWNSTOWN — Behind Kiki Brown's school-record 53 digs, Silver Creek outlasted Brownstown Central 19-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-13, 15-3 in a big Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday night.
Ellie Priddy (16) and Addison Makun (15) combined for 31 kills to lead the Dragons' offensive attack while Caroline Emly (22) and Hannah Zimmerman (22) combined for 44 assists.
Defensively, Makun finished with four total blocks while Maddie Hunter (16) and Zimmerman (15) combined for 31 digs in addition to Brown's 53.
Brown also led the Dragons with three service aces.
Silver Creek (9-4, 6-0) hosts Eastern for its Senior Night on Monday.
.
SILVER CREEK 3, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 2
Silver Creek 19 25 19 25 15
Brownstown 25 19 25 13 3
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Ellie Priddy 16, Addison Makun 15, Riley Wickens 8, Abby Larson 7, Macy Ferrell 4, Maddie Hunter 3, Olivia Thomas 2, Caroline Emly 1.
Assists: Emly 22, Hannah Zimmerman 22, Kiki Brown 9, Audrey Landers 1.
Aces: Brown 3, Landers 2, Zimmerman 2, Hunter 2, Priddy 1.
Digs: Brown 53, Hunter 16, Zimmerman 15, Emly 4, Priddy 3, Thomas 3, Ava Kopf 3, Riley Wickens 2, Larson 2, Ferrell 1.
Blocks: Makun 4, Wickens 3, Larson 3, Priddy 2, Ferrell 1, Hunter 1.
.
RED DEVILS SWEEP WARRIORS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville swept Christian Academy 25-20, 25-19, 25-21 Thursday night.
"It was a tough night at (Class) 4A Jeffersonville. We struggled in serve-receive, which we haven't in awhile, and it just didn't allow us to get into a rhythm offensively," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "We have a pretty good front row and just were unable to get them involved more in the match. Hats off to Jeff; they are scrappy and picked up a lot of what we sent over."
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 3, CAI 0
Chr. Academy 20 19 21
Jeffersonville 25 25 25
CAI STATISTICS
Leah Stevens 2 assists, 11 digs; Mya Chapman 2 blocks assisted, 3 kills; Ella Siekman 5 assists, 4 digs; Kristen Abbott 11 digs; Avery Kerr 1 solo block, 1 block assisted, 2 digs, 1 ace, 3 kills; Ella Peach 8 assists, 6 digs; Loran Palmer 2 digs, 1 kill; Maycee Hoefler 1 block assisted, 3 kills; Regan Barth 1 block assisted, 2 kills; Karlyn Denny 1 solo block, 1 block assisted, 3 digs, 2 aces, 3 kills.
