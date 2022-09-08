nafc1.jpg

Floyd Central’s Jenna Heidbreder fires a spike past New Albany’s Ellie Scharlow during the Highlanders’ 25-14, 25-14, 25-22 sweep of the Bulldogs in the Knobs on Thursday night.

FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central swept New Albany 25-14, 25-14, 25-22 in a Hoosier Hills Conference volleyball clash Thursday night in the Knobs.

nafc2.jpg

New Albany freshman Ellie Scharlow fires a spike between a pair of Floyd Central defenders Thursday night on Joe Hinton Court.

The 18th-ranked Highlanders (11-5, 4-0) next visit Class 3A No. 2 Providence at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs (5-5, 1-2) visit Jasper at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

nafc3.jpg

Floyd Central sophomore setter Carly Fonda can’t explain what just happened during the Highlanders’ sweep of rival New Albany on Thursday night.

PIONEERS SWEEP EAST

COLUMBUS — Visiting Providence swept Columbus East 25-20, 25-19, 25-21 Thursday night.

The Pioneers (15-5), who have won eight straight matches, visit Jasper at 7 p.m. Monday night.

MUSTANGS STING HORNETS

NEW WASHINGTON — Host New Washington swept Henryville 25-14, 25-22, 25-20 in a Southern Athletic Conference match Thursday night.

The Mustangs (6-9) host Christian Academy at 6 p.m. tonight while the Hornets (1-11) visit Borden on Tuesday night.

LIONS SWEEP REBELS

SELLERSBURG — Host Rock Creek swept South Central 25-17, 25-16, 25-15 Thursday night.

The Lions will host Madison at 10 a.m. Saturday.

BROWN'S BIG NIGHT FUELS CREEK WIN

BROWNSTOWN — Behind Kiki Brown's school-record 53 digs, Silver Creek outlasted Brownstown Central 19-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-13, 15-3 in a big Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday night. 

Ellie Priddy (16) and Addison Makun (15) combined for 31 kills to lead the Dragons' offensive attack while Caroline Emly (22) and Hannah Zimmerman (22) combined for 44 assists. 

Defensively, Makun finished with four total blocks while Maddie Hunter (16) and Zimmerman (15) combined for 31 digs in addition to Brown's 53. 

Brown also led the Dragons with three service aces. 

Silver Creek (9-4, 6-0) hosts Eastern for its Senior Night on Monday. 

.

SILVER CREEK 3, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 2

Silver Creek     19     25     19     25     15

Brownstown     25     19     25     13     3

SC STATISTICS

     Kills: Ellie Priddy 16, Addison Makun 15, Riley Wickens 8, Abby Larson 7, Macy Ferrell 4, Maddie Hunter 3, Olivia Thomas 2, Caroline Emly 1. 

     Assists: Emly 22, Hannah Zimmerman 22, Kiki Brown 9, Audrey Landers 1. 

     Aces: Brown 3, Landers 2, Zimmerman 2, Hunter 2, Priddy 1. 

     Digs: Brown 53, Hunter 16, Zimmerman 15, Emly 4, Priddy 3, Thomas 3, Ava Kopf 3, Riley Wickens 2, Larson 2, Ferrell 1. 

     Blocks: Makun 4, Wickens 3, Larson 3, Priddy 2, Ferrell 1, Hunter 1. 

RED DEVILS SWEEP WARRIORS

JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville swept Christian Academy 25-20, 25-19, 25-21 Thursday night. 

"It was a tough night at (Class) 4A Jeffersonville. We struggled in serve-receive, which we haven't in awhile, and it just didn't allow us to get into a rhythm offensively," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "We have a pretty good front row and just were unable to get them involved more in the match. Hats off to Jeff; they are scrappy and picked up a lot of what we sent over."

.

JEFFERSONVILLE 3, CAI 0

Chr. Academy     20     19     21

Jeffersonville     25     25     25

CAI STATISTICS

     Leah Stevens 2 assists, 11 digs; Mya Chapman 2 blocks assisted, 3 kills; Ella Siekman 5 assists, 4 digs; Kristen Abbott 11 digs; Avery Kerr 1 solo block, 1 block assisted, 2 digs, 1 ace, 3 kills; Ella Peach 8 assists, 6 digs; Loran Palmer 2 digs, 1 kill; Maycee Hoefler 1 block assisted, 3 kills; Regan Barth 1 block assisted, 2 kills; Karlyn Denny 1 solo block, 1 block assisted, 3 digs, 2 aces, 3 kills.

