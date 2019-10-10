CARMEL — Floyd Central clinched a share of its fourth straight Hoosier Hills Conference title and recorded its 11th consecutive win with a 25-14, 25-9, 25-9 victory at Madison on Thursday night.
The Highlanders (17-10, 6-1) tied New Albany and Columbus East for the HHC title.
Floyd next plays in the Carmel Invitational, which begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.
WARRIORS SWEEP PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Led by Kendall Kerberg, Christian Academy wrapped up its regular season with a three-set sweep of host Charlestown on Thursday night.
Kerberg was a force at the net for the Warriors' offense, finishing with a game-high 26 kills. Halle Rankin added nine kills in the win. Kerberg also picked up eight digs and had three aces while Rankin also had three aces and a team-high 20 assists. Sophomore Abby Vancampen led the Warriors with 13 digs.
Christian Academy continued its hot stretch and has now won eight of its last nine matches.
"Hats off to Charlestown. We saw some good serving and nice offensive ball placement," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "Jodie Miles stepped up big for us on the net, capturing the majority of her blocks down the stretch."
Kayleigh Smith and Kylie McConnell had six kills apiece for Charlestown while Hannah Baker had a team-high 16 digs.
"Although we wanted to get a win, it was still a good night to recognize our outstanding seniors: Hannah Baker, Hailey Stricker, Savannah Spencer and Korea Tutt," Pirates coach Tammy Nuxoll said.
Christian Academy (15-9) hopes to keep rolling when it takes on Corydon Central at the Class 3A Silver Creek Sectional on Tuesday. Charlestown, meanwhile, visits New Washington on Saturday.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 3, CHARLESTOWN 0
Christian Academy 25 25 25
Charlestown 18 22 12
CAI STATISTICS
Kills: Kendall Kerberg 26, Halle Rankin 9, Adeline Baldwin 2, Jolie Miles 1.
Blocks: Miles 3, Mollie Hoagland 2, Chloe Wiseheart 2.
Assists: Rankin 20, Baldwin 14.
Aces: Kerberg 3, Rankin 3, Abby Vancampen 1, Wiseheart 1.
Digs: Vancampen 13, Kerberg 8, Wiseheart 1.
ROCK CREEK FALLS TO NO. 1 TRINITY LUTHERAN
SEYMOUR — Rock Creek came up short against Class A No. 1 Trinity Lutheran on Thursday night. The Cougars triumphed 25-21, 25-14, 25-21.
"We battled tonight," Lions coach Jennifer Brown said. "We played great defense tonight. Unfortunately, we found ourselves on the defensive too much. Trinity played a strong game tonight. We made some big plays — it just wasn't quite enough."
For the Lions, Ligia Williams tallied 17 kills and had 11 digs as well. Bailey Brown also had a good match with team highs in assists (26) and digs (20). Leah Thompson added four kills and seven digs in the loss.
Rock Creek (21-4) looks to bounce back Saturday, when the Lions take on Mt. Vernon and Westfield at the Lawrence North Invitational.
TRINITY LUTHERAN 3, ROCK CREEK 0
Rock Creek 21 14 21
Trinity Lutheran 25 25 25
ROCK CREEK STATISTICS
Kills: Ligia Williams 17, Leah Thompson 4, Morgan Schmidt 4, Bailey Brown 2, Josie Anderson 2.
Assists: Bailey Brown 26.
Digs: Brown 20, Williams 11, Jenna Rogers 9, Thompson 7, Schmidt 7, Lajoy Williams 6, Josie Anderson 1.
PIONEERS END REGULAR SEASON WITH SWEEP OVER MANUAL
CLARKSVILLE — Class 4A No. 3 Providence wrapped up its regular season in fine fashion Thursday. The host Pioneers took three straight sets from Louisville's DuPont Manual on their way to their 25th win.
It was also Providence's sixth win in a row and sends the Pioneers into the sectional with good momentum.
Providence was paced by Courtney Glotzbach, who led the team in kills (nine), digs (nine) and aces (two). Ali Hornung added nine kills and four digs. Anna Purichia tallied eight kills and Maggie Purichia had six. Emma Kaelin dished out a team-high 15 assists for Providence.
The Pioneers (25-1) will open the Class 4A Floyd Central Sectional with a match with Jennings County on Tuesday.
PROVIDENCE 3, LOUISVILLE MANUAL 0
Manual 18 12 21
Providence 25 25 25
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Courtney Glotzbach 11, Ali Hornung 9, Anna Purichia 8, Maggie Purichia 6.
Assists: Emma Kaelin 15, Grace Purichia 2.
Aces: Glotzbach 2.
Digs: Glotzbach 9, Ceci Rush 7, Hornung 4, Brynna Walthers 4.
RED DEVILS SWEEP WARRIORETTES
SCOTTSBURG — Jeffersonville wrapped up its regular season with a 3-1 win at Scottsburg on Thursday night.
The Red Devils (17-13) will face Seymour at 7 p.m. next Thursday in the first round of the Class 4A Floyd Central Sectional.
