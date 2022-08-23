SELLERSBURG — Visiting Floyd Central outlasted Silver Creek 25-11, 17-25, 25-17, 25-14 Monday night.
Ellie Priddy paced the Dragons in kills (eight) and assists (12) while Kiki Brown did the same in digs (11) and service aces (three). Addison Makun tallied six total blocks, including three solos.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, SILVER CREEK 1
Floyd Central 25 17 25 25
Silver Creek 11 25 17 14
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Ellie Priddy 8, Addison Makun 6, Maddie Hunter 5, Abby Larson 4, Riley Wickens 3, Carley Birk 2, Kiki Brown 1.
Assists: Priddy 12, Hanna hZimmerman 9, Brown 3, Audrey Landers 1, Macy Ferrell 1, Ava Kopf 1, Caroline Emly 1, Hunter 1.
Aces: Brown 3, Larson 2, Priddy 1, Zimmerman 1.
Digs: Brown 11, Priddy 6, Landers 5, Hunter 5, Larson 5, Zimmerman 3, Ferrell 2, Kopf 1, Emly 1, Aryn Heeke 1, Rylie Biggs 1.
Total blocks: Makun 6, Larson 3, Wickens 1.
.
WARRIORS OUTLAST CRAWFORD
NEW ALBANY — Host Christian Academy rallied to outlast Crawford County 25-17, 22-25, 25-27, 25-20, 15-5 Monday night.
Karlyn Denny led the way for the Warriors with 14 kills, six service aces and six digs. Ella Sieman (18) and Ella Peach (15) combined for 33 assists while Kristen Abbott tallied eight aces, nine digs and four kills.
"We started off strong in the first set," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "With the exception of one serve receive rotation, we passed well as a team. Midway through the set, sophomore Leah Stevens took us on a run behind the line that Crawford County could not recover from. In the second set, we changed up our lineup to work on some things and it just didn't work out well for us. We are a young team and just got out of sorts a bit. I am proud of the girls for battling, even after being down 6-15, to get back within reach of winning the set. We lost a close third set with some untimely service errors late. However, by the fourth set we had found our rhythm again. Junior Karlyn Denny and sophomore Kristen Abbott served so well in that set. And senior setter Ella Siekman was putting our hitters in good situations. We had the serve to start the fifth set and Abbott went on a run to put us up 7-0. With some great swings from Denny, freshman Maycee Hoefler and sophomore Avery Kerr we didn't let up and were able to close it out quickly. While we would have liked not to go five sets tonight, it was a good experience for our young players. To be able to learn how to overcome obstacles this early in the season is going to pay dividends later on."
.
CAI 3, CRAWFORD COUNTY 2
Crawford County 17 25 27 20 5
Chr. Academy 25 22 25 25 15
CAI STATISTICS
Leah Stevens 1 assist, 8 digs, 6 aces; Mya Chapman 2 blocks assisted, 2 digs, 3 kills; Ella Siekman 18 assists, 3 digs, 1 ace; Kristen Abbott 1 assist, 9 digs, 8 aces, 4 kills; Avery Kerr 1 solo block, 2 blocks assisted, 2 digs, 3 aces, 3 kills; Ella Peach 15 assists, 3 digs, 3 aces; Maycee Hoefler 2 solo blocks, 1 dig, 5 kills; Regan Barth 1 dig, 6 kills; Karlyn Denny 6 digs, 6 aces, 14 kills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.