SEYMOUR — Class 4A No. 6 Floyd Central rolled to a 25-21, 21-25, 25-20, 25-19 win at Class A No. 4 Trinity Lutheran on Monday night.
Caroline Hilbrich (17 kills, 13 digs) and Carly Fonda (47 assists, 16 digs) had double-doubles to lead the Highlanders. Defensively, Mandy Hess tallied 21 of Floyd's 73 digs.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, TRINITY LUTHERAN 1
Floyd Central 25 21 25 25
Trinity Lutheran 21 25 20 19
FC STATISTICS
Kills: Caroline Hilbrich 17, Kylie Minnis 12, Jenna Heidbreder 10, Nora Gibson 10, Carly Fonda 3, Callie Jo Celichowski 2.
Assists: Fonda 47, Mandy Hess 5, Hilbrich 2.
Aces: Fonda 3, Emily Cook 2, Laken Wenning 2.
Blocks: Celichowski 2, Gibson 2, Hilbrich 1.
Digs: Hess 21, Fonda 16, Hilbrich 13, Cook 12, Wenning 5, Celichowski 2, Heidbreder 1, Minnis 1, Ella Davidson 1, Izzy Fields 1.
.
WARRIORS SWEEP GENERALS
NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy rolled to a 25-10, 25-13, 25-6 victory over visiting Clarksville on Monday night.
"It was good to be back at home tonight as we begin our final push towards sectionals," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "Senior Ella Siekman set for us again tonight doing a good job of mixing it up. Tonight it felt like every swing junior Karlyn Denny took at the ball was a point for us and Avery Kerr was aggressive at the net tonight picking up eight kills herself."
Siekman dished out 28 assists while Denny finished with 14 kills.
.
CAI 3, CLARKSVILLE 0
Clarksville 10 13 6
CAI 25 25 25
CAI STATISTICS
Leah Stevens 7 digs, 3 aces; Mya Chapman 5 kills; Ella Siekman 28 assists, 3 digs, 5 aces, 1 kill; Kristen Abbott 2 assists, 10 digs, 1 ace, 1 kill; Avery Kerr 1 assist, 1 dig, 8 kills; Loran Palmer 1 dig; Maycee Hoefler 1 solo block, 2 blocks assisted, 5 kills; Regan Barth 1 assist, 2 block assisted, 5 aces, 4 kills; Karlyn Denny 6 digs, 2 aces, 14 kills.
.
MUSTANGS TOP TIGERS
CROTHERSVILLE — Visiting New Washington swept Crothersville 25-20, 25-14, 25-16 Monday night.
The Mustangs (9-16, 2-2) visit South Central on Wednesday night.
RED DEVILS DOWN PANTHERS
CORYDON — Jeffersonville rebounded from a slow start for a 8-25, 25-19, 25-13, 26-24 triumph at Corydon Central on Monday night.
Avani Doogarsingh (10) and Aleah Pritchard (10) combined for 20 of the Red Devils' 45 kills while Abby Dues dished out 24 assists.
Defensively, Jalayah Hamby had four total blocks while Alyvia Luce tallied 22 digs.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 3, CORYDON CENTRAL 1
Jeffersonville 8 25 25 26
Corydon Central 25 19 13 24
Kills: Avani Doogarsingh 10, Aleah Pritchard 10, Jalayah Hamby 7, Abby Dues 7, Alexa Marble 5, Mariah Smith 3, Andi Durbin 1, Lilly Stefan 1, Nevaeh Griffin 1.
Assists: Dues 24, Griffin 10, Alyvia Luce 3, Paige Seifried 2, Stefan 1, Madi Meza 1.
Aces: Durbin 3, Seifried 2, Griffin 2, Dues 1, Stefan 1, Luce 1.
Blocks: Hamby 4, Doogarsingh 2, Pritchard 1.
Digs: Luce 22, Durbin 12, Griffin 9, Dues 7, Pritchard 5, Doogarsingh 3, Stefan 3, Seifried 2, Smith 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.