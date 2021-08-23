VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Highlanders outlast Dragons in 5

FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central outlasted Silver Creek 25-17, 25-20, 14-25, 23-25, 15-10 in a battle between two of the area's top volleyball teams Monday night in the Knobs.
The Highlanders took the first two sets by a combined 13 points before the Class 3A No. 5 Dragons won the third set by 11 and squeaked out the fourth set. Floyd, however, took the decisive final set by five points.
Ellie Priddy paced Creek with 18 kills and two blocks while Abby Marks recorded a double-double (33 assists, 12 digs). Kiki Brown added 12 digs and five aces for the Dragons (1-1), who visit Scottsburg on Tuesday evening.
Floyd Central (3-0) next hosts Brownstown Central at 7 p.m. Thursday.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, SILVER CREEK 2
Silver Creek 17 20 25 25 10
Floyd Central 25 25 14 23 15
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Ellie Priddy 18, Macy Ferrell 9, Maddie Hunter 7, Emily Weber 5, Abby Marks 3, Abby Larson 2, Carley Birk 1.
Blocks: Priddy 2, Weber 2, Marks 1.
Assists: Marks 33, Kiki Brown 8.
Aces: Brown 5, Weber 4, Priddy 3, Hunter 1.
Digs: Brown 12, Marks 12, Hunter 8, Ferrell 6, Rylie Biggs 5, Audrey Landers 4, Priddy 4, Ava Kopf 1, Riley Wickens 1.
.
CAI SWEEPS CRAWFORD
MARENGO — Christian Academy rolled to a 25-18, 25-21, 29-27 win at Crawford County on Monday night in a matchup of sectional foes.
"After jumping out to a huge lead (19-4) in the first set, behind the serving of sophomore Karlyn Denny and senior Abby Vancampen, we got caught letting our foot off the pedal a bit and allowed them to work their way back in," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "Thanks again to some solid serving runs and scrappy defensive play, we were able to stay one step ahead of Crawford County in the second set. The third set saw us fall behind late 16-20. We were able to tie it back up at 20 all before trading points back-and-forth the rest of the set. Freshman outside hitter Kristen Abbott and junior setter Ella Siekman got in a groove late in the set that allowed us to pull out the win 29-27."
Denny led the offense with 17 kills and six service aces while Chloe Wiseheart (22) and Sieman (11) combined for 33 assists. Vancampen led the defense with 19 digs.
"We are a young team that hasn’t played together much. There is a flow to the game that comes with experience and we just need some more playing time together to work out all those kinks," Millen said. "I am glad we pulled out the win and and look forward to who this team is going to become."
CAI (2-0) will be back in action at Saturday's Scottsburg Invitational.
.
CAI 3, CRAWFORD COUNTY 0
CAI 25 25 29
Crawford 18 21 27
CAI STATISTICS
Kills: Karlyn Denny 17, Kristen Abbott 8, Ashtyn Neighbours 5, Avery Kerr 3, Haley Jones 1, Ella Siekman 1.
Blocks: Kerr 2, Mya Chapman 1, Denny 1.
Assists: Chloe Wiseheart 22, Siekman 11, Abby Vancampen 7, Abbott 1, Jones 1, Neighbours 1.
Aces: Denny 6, Abbott 3, Vancampen 3.
Digs: Vancampen 19, Wiseheart 8, Abbott 5, Denny 5, Siekman 3, Chapman 1, Jones 1, Neighbours 1.