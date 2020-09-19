NEW ALBANY — Floyd Central took home the title at New Albany's Ultra Ankle Challenge.
The Highlanders topped the host Bulldogs 25-12, 28-26 in the final.
Caroline Hilbrich led Floyd with 10 kills while Anna Hilbrich had six digs and four aces. The Highlanders tallied 10 aces as a team.
"The Bulldogs struggled in set one with serve-receive as Floyd Central served the cover off the ball. The team refocused and came out set two hungry and had great tenacity," New Albany coach Ryan Woosley said.
In the second set the Bulldogs rallied from deficits of 19-13 and 23-19 before the Highlanders clinched the win.
"The defense hustle and heart were all there, but the team came up a bit short against a very good Floyd Central team," Woosley said. "Alexis Caldwell stepped up and played libero for the first time in her career and made a huge impact on the court during the second set."
Ashlyn Clifton topped the 'Dogs with six kills while Owsley added five and a team-high five digs.
Silver Creek took third thanks to its 25-17, 25-17 sweep of Jasper.
Bella Hinton led the Dragons with eight kills while Abby Marks dished out 21 assists and recorded eight digs. Mallory Ramsey topped the team with nine digs.
The Highlanders (11-6) visit Jasper at 7 p.m. Monday. The Bulldogs (10-7) visit Columbus North at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. The Dragons (13-5) visit Providence at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
ULTRA ANKLE CHALLENGE
Saturday at New Albany
Pool A results
NEW ALBANY 2, JEFFERSONVILLE 0
Jeffersonville 20 23
New Albany 25 25
NA STATISTICS
Kills: Tess Owsley 7, Kamori Knight 5, Lauren Naville 3, Ashlyn Clifton 3 Olivia Allee 2.
Blocks: Kamori Knight 4, Cheyenne Palmer 1, Tess Owsley 1.
Assists: Cheyenne Palmer 17, Ashlyn Clifton 2.
Aces: Alexis Caldwell 2, Cheyenne Palmer 2, Tess Owsley 2, Ashlyn Clifton 1.
Digs: Cheyenne Palmer 9, Tess Owsley 7, Alexis Caldwell 5, Reese Stivers 3, Riley Sawyer 2, Olivia Allee 1.
NEW ALBANY 2, COLUMBUS NORTH 0
Columbus North 18 13
New Albany 25 25
NA STATISTICS
Kills: Tess Owsley 8, Kamori Knight 4, Ashlyn Clifton 4, Lauren Naville 3, Olivia Allee 3.
Blocks: Kamori Knight 5, Lauren Naville 2, Tess Owsley 1.
Assists: Cheyenne Palmer 16, Alexis Caldwell 1, Ashlyn Clifton 1.
Aces: Riley Sawyer 4, Reese Stivers 2, Alexis Caldwell 1.
Digs: Riley Sawyer 11, Cheyenne Palmer 8, Ashlyn Clifton 8, Tess Owsley 5, Kamori Knight 1, Reese Stivers 1, Lauren Naville 1, Alexis Caldwell 1, Olivia Allee 1.
NEW ALBANY 2, JASPER 0
Jasper 18 21
New Albany 25 25
NA STATISTICS
Kills: Ashlyn Clifton 10, Olivia Allee 6, Kamori Knight 6, Tess Owsley 3, Cheyenne Palmer 2.
Blocks: Kamori Knight 2, Olivia Allee 1, Cheyenne Palmer 1.
Assists: Cheyenne Palmer 24, Riley Sawyer 1, Alexis Caldwell 1, Ashlyn Clifton 1.
Aces: Alexis Caldwell 2, Tess Owsley 1, Riley Sawyer 1.
Digs: Tess Owsley 10, Reese Stivers 8, Riley Sawyer 8, Ashlyn Clifton 7, Cheyenne Palmer 4, Lauren Naville 2, Alexis Caldwell 1, Kamori Knight 1.
Jasper d. Columbus North 25-15, 25-19
Jasper d. Jeffersonville 25-19, 24-26, 15-8
Columbus North d. Jeffersonville 25-10, 18-25, 15-12
Pool B results
SILVER CREEK 2, CASTLE 0
Castle 25 21
Silver Creek 27 25
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Bella Hinton 11, Maddie Hunter 8, Anna Dablow 7, Katie Hawkins 2, Macy Ferrell 2, Emily Weber 2, Ellie Priddy 1, Abby Marks 1.
Blocks: Priddy 1, Ferrell 1, Marks 1, Hinton 1.
Assists: Marks 27, Mallory Ramsey 2, Kiki Brown 2, Hanna Zimmerman 1, Hinton 1.
Aces: Hinton 3, Hunter 2, Brown 1, Marks 1.
Digs: Ramsey 15, Marks 15, Hinton 12, Brown 8, Audrey Landers 8, Hunter 1, Ferrell 1.
SILVER CREEK 2, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 0
Brownstown 21 18
Silver Creek 25 25
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Hunter 10, Hinton 6, Dablow 3, Ferrell 2.
Blocks: Marks 1, Weber 1.
Assists: Marks 21, Ramsey 2.
Aces: Hunter 4, Ferrell 4, Hinton 2, Brown 2, Ramsey 2.
Digs: Ramsey 13, Hinton 5, Brown 4, Landers 4, Marks 4, Hunter 3.
FLOYD CENTRAL 2, SILVER CREEK 0
Silver Creek 18 18
Floyd Central 25 25
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Hinton 7, Dablow 5, Priddy 2, Weber 2, Hawkins 2.
Assists: Marks 20.
Aces: Hunter 2, Ferrell 1.
Digs: Ramsey 15, Hinton 6, Marks 5, Ferrell 3, Brown 2, Keinath 2.
Brownstown d. Floyd Central 25-17, 25-19
Castle d. Brownstown 25-20 25-27 15-10
Floyd Central d. Castle 25-19 25-23
CROSSOVER MATCHES
Final
FLOYD CENTRAL 2, NEW ALBANY 0
Floyd Central 25 28
New Albany 12 26
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: FC — Caroline Hilbrich 10, Kylie Minnis 4, Kaylee Hunt 3, Kayden Holcomb 3, Jenna Heidbreder 1, Natalie Lostutter 1, Sydney Williams 1, Callie Jo Celichowski 1. NA — Ashlyn Clifton 6, Tess Owsley 5, Kamori Knight 4, Lauren Naville 3, Olivia Allee 2, Cheyenne Palmer 1.
Blocks: FC — Holcomb 2, Heidbreder 1, Hunt 1. NA — Kamori Knight 2, Olivia Allee 1.
Assists: FC — Mandy Hess 9, Combs 5, Emily Cook 5, A. Hilbrich 1, C. Hilbrich 1, Quenichet 1, Holcomb 1. NA — Cheyenne Palmer 13, Alexis Caldwell 1, Ashlyn Clifton 1, Tess Owsley 1.
Aces: FC — Anna Hilbrich 4, Kasey Quenichet 3, Holcomb 2, Courtney Combs 1, C. Hilbrich 1. NA — Cheyenne Palmer 1, Tess Owsley 1.
Digs: FC — A. Hilbrich 6, Quenichet 5, Hess 4, C. Hilbrich 4, Lostutter 3, Laken Wenning 2, Holcomb 2, Combs 1, Heidbreder 1, Cook 1. NA — Tess Owsley 5, Alexis Caldwell 4, Reese Stivers 4, Cheyenne Palmer 3, Riley Sawyer 2, Ashlyn Clifton 2, Lauren Naville 2.
Third-place
SILVER CREEK 2, JASPER 0
Jasper 17 17
Silver Creek 25 25
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Bella Hinton 8, Emily Weber 3, Anna Dablow 3, Maddie Hunter 3, Katie Hawkins 2, Riley Wickens 2, Carley Birk 2.
Blocks: Hawkins 1, Ellie Priddy 1.
Assists: Abby Marks 21, Hanna Zimmerman 2.
Aces: Mallory Ramsey 1, Macy Ferrell 1, Marks 1, Hinton 1, Maddy Keinath 1.
Digs: Ramsey 9, Marks 8, Kiki Brown 7, Hinton 5, Ferrell 3, Olivia Thomas 2, Audrey Landers 2, Keinath 2, Katie Henry 2.
Fifth-place
Castle d. Columbus North 25-23 25-11
Seventh-place
Brownstown d. Jeff 25-23 25-13
FINAL RESULTS: 1. Floyd Central, 2. New Albany, 3. Silver Creek, 4. Jasper, 5. Castle, 6. Columbus North, 7. Brownstown, 8. Jeffersonville.
LIONS WIN INVITE
LAWRENCEBURG — Rock Creek won Saturday's Lawrenceburg Invitational.
The Lions beat Rushville 25-12, 25-12 and Rising Sun 25-21, 25-19 before outlasting Hauser 15-25, 25-22, 15-13 in their final match of pool play. They then swept the host Tigers 25-22, 25-12 in the final.
Creek senior standout Ligia Williams tallied with 1,000th career kill on the day.
The Lions (15-2) next play in the Hauser Invitational on Sept. 26.
PIONEERS DROP 2
INDIANAPOLIS — Class 4A No. 9 Providence lost a pair of tight matches Saturday in The Y at TI at the Team Indiana Volleyball Club.
Seventh-ranked New Castle outlasted Providence 20-25, 25-21, 28-26, 25-17 in the Pioneers' first match before McCutcheon topped them 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20.
"Today's competition was amazing! We played two of the very best teams in the state and competed very well with both of them. We had opportunities to win each set in both matches, and we have to find ways to turn opportunities into points on the board to finish out sets against these good teams," Providence coach Terri Purichia said. "Volleyball is a game of taking care of the first contact, and we don't always do that right now on the serving and serve-receive end, so those unforced errors really work against you trying to win big matches. I was very pleased with how hard my team played all day; we never gave up! This great competition will only make us better in the long run, so we need to keep working on improving those little things!"
Anna Purichia tallied 36 kills while Ali Hornung had 35 on the day while Grace Purichia dished out 44 assists and Emma Kaelin 33 assists for the Pioneers (13-5), who host Christian Academy of Louisville at 7:30 p.m. Monday night.
Y AT THE TI
NEW CASTLE 3, PROVIDENCE 1
Providence 25 21 26 17
New Castle 20 25 28 25
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Ali Hornung 18, Anna Purichia 17, Emma Kaelin 4, Grace Purichia 2.
Blocks: Lydia Rush 4, A. Purichia 2, Hornung 1.
Assists: Kaelin 21, G. Purichia 16, Susie Grigg 3, Alex Kraft 3.
Aces: G. Purichia 3, Hornung 2, Kaelin 2, Miranda Harley 2.
Digs: Kaelin 12, G. Purichia 11, Hornung 8, Grigg 8, Kraft 2, Harley 2.
MCCUTCHEON 3, PROVIDENCE 1
Providence 21 25 23 20
McCutcheon 25 23 25 25
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: A. Purichia 19, Hornung 17, G. Purichia 8, Kaelin 4.
Blocks: Kaelin 5, Hornung 3, A. Purichia 2, Rush 2.
Assists: G. Purichia 28, Kaelin 12, Hornung 2.
Aces: Hornung 2, Kraft 1, Harley 1, G. Purichia 1.
Digs: Hornung 21, Kaelin 10, Harley 9, G. Purichia 9, Kraft 8.
