RAMSEY — Bella Hinton had 15 kills and four aces to lead Class 3A No. 5 Silver Creek to a 25-14, 25-11, 25-15 sweep of host North Harrison in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday night.
Abby Marks added 28 assists while Mallory Ramsey (14) and Kiki Brown (13) combined for 27 digs on defense for the Dragons (16-6), who travel to New Albany on Tuesday.
SILVER CREEK 3, NORTH HARRISON 0
Silver Creek 25 25 25
North Harrison 14 11 15
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Bella Hinton 15, Anna Dablow 9, Riley Wickens 3, Maddie Hunter 3, Carley Birk 3, Abby Marks 2, Oliva Thomas 1, Ellie Priddy 1, Emily Weber 1, Macy Ferrell 1, Kiki Brown 1, Katie Hawkins 1.
Blocks: Hinton 2, Weber 2, Priddy 1, Hawkins 1, Dablow 1, Hunter 1.
Assists: Marks 28, Hanna Zimmerman 5, Mallory Ramsey 3, Ferrell 1, Brown 1.
Aces: Hinton 4, Brown 3, Marks 2, Ramsey 1, Ferrell 1, Hunter 1.
Digs: Ramsey 14, Brown 13, Hinton 9, Marks 6, Audrey Landers 5, Ferrell 2, Maddy Keinath 2, Hunter 1, Zimmerman 1.
'DOGS DOWN OWLS
SEYMOUR — Visiting New Albany swept Seymour 25-19, 25-15, 25-22 in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Thursday night.
Kamori Knight tallied a team-high 12 kills to lead the Bulldogs' offensive attack, while Ashlyn Clifton added 11 and Tess Owsley eight. Owsley also led the way with 20 digs while Knight recorded four blocks. Cheyenne Palmer dished out 36 assists while Bree Martin and Alexis Caldwell contributed four aces apiece.
New Albany (12-6, 4-2) face Avon at 10 a.m. Saturday in its first match at Center Grove's Trojan Invite.
NEW ALBANY 3, SEYMOUR 0
New Albany 25 25 25
Seymour 19 15 22
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Kamori Knight 12, Ashlyn Clifton 11, Tess Owsley 8, Lauren Naville 6, Olivia Allee 3, Bree Martin 1, Cheyenne Palmer 1.
Blocks: Knight 4, Palmer 2, Giavanna Yowell 1, Owsley 1.
Assists: Palmer 36, Clifton 2, Martin 1.
Aces: Martin 4, Alexis Caldwell 4, Palmer 1.
Digs: Owsley 20, Martin 11, Clifton 7, Caldwell 5, Palmer 2, Knight 1, Reese Stivers 1, Naville 1.
WARRIORS BEAT PIRATES
SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg swept Charlestown 25-21, 27-25, 25-15 in a MSC match Thursday night to give Warriors coach D.J. Zipp his 300th career victory.
Zipp is the son of long-time Providence coach Dottie Zipp.
Charlestown (8-12, 2-7) hosts New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
EAGLES OUTLAST MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Lanesville outlasted New Washington 25-9, 22-25, 14-25, 25-16, 15-9 in a Southern Athletic Conference clash Thursday night.
OLYMPIANS OUST HIGHLANDERS
COLUMBUS — Host Columbus East held off Floyd Central 31-29, 19-25, 25-21, 25-14 in a big HHC match Thursday night.
The victory clinched at least a tie for the league title for the Olympians (9-4, 6-0), who visit Madison on Oct. 6 in their final HHC match.
The Highlanders (11-7, 4-1) host Mitchell at 7 p.m. Monday.
CUBS DOWN DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting Madison outlasted Jeffersonville in five sets in an HHC match Thursday night.
Abby Dues had a career-high 41 assists for the Devils.
