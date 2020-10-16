SELLERSBURG — Playing without senior standout Ligia Williams, Rock Creek rallied past Borden 25-15, 25-9, 25-16 in the first round of the Class A Rock Creek Sectional on Thursday night.
"We definitely came out with lots of nerves missing the presence of Ligia Williams, who has been exposed to a positive case of COVID, but has tested negative herself," Lions coach Jennifer Brown said. "We had to make several changes to our lineup and it is always a challenge to make these kind of changes during tournament time. We had a huge game from Leah Thompson and leaned on one of our other seniors, Morgan Schmidt."
Thompson tallied 22 kills and four aces while Schmidt contributed four digs, two aces and two kills. Meanwhile, Jayli Smith dished out 15 assists, Josie Anderson recorded six service aces and Jenna Rogers tallied a team-high nine digs for Creek (21-9), which will face New Washington at 10 a.m. Saturday in the first semi. Lanesville (12-14), which beat Shawe Memorial 3-1 Thursday night, will take on South Central (3-18) at around noon in the second semi. The championship match is scheduled for 7 p.m. that night.
.
CLASS A ROCK CREEK SECTIONAL
Match 1: Rock Creek d. Borden 25-15, 25-9, 25-16, Thursday
ROCK CREEK 3, BORDEN 0
Borden 15 9 16
Rock Creek 25 25 25
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Leah Thompson 22, Josie Anderson 4, Morgan Schmidt 2, Jayli Smith 2, Chloe Carter 2.
Assists: Smith 15, Thompson 4, Schmidt 2, Jenna Rogers 2, Lajoy Williams 1.
Aces: Anderson 6, Thompson 4, Smith 2, Schmidt 2, Rogers 2, Williams 1.
Digs: Rogers 9, Williams 6, Smith 5, Schmidt 4, Anderson 2.
.
Match 2: Lanesville d. Shawe Memorial 25-21, 25-15, 23-25, 26-24, Thursday
Match 3: New Washington (3-18) vs. Rock Creek (21-9), 10 a.m. Saturday
Match 4: South Central (3-18) vs. Lanesville (12-14), noon Saturday
Final: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday
.
HIGHLANDERS WIN, 'DOGS LOSE
NORTH VERNON — Floyd Central swept the host Panthers 25-16, 25-8, 25-22 Thursday night in the first round of the Class 4A Jennings County Sectional.
In Thursday's first match, Seymour upended New Albany 21-25, 25-21, 25-9, 25-22. The Bulldogs (19-11) had swept the Owls during the regular season, when Seymour was without a couple of key players.
The Owls (16-15) will face eighth-ranked Providence (19-6) at 11 a.m. Saturday in the first sectional semifinal.
The Highlanders (20-12) will take on Jeffersonville (9-18), at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the second semifinal. The championship match is slated for 7 p.m. that night.
.
CLASS 4A JENNINGS COUNTY SECTIONAL
Match 1: Seymour d. New Albany 21-25, 25-21, 25-9, 25-22, Thursday
Match 2: Floyd Central d. Jennings County 25-16, 25-8, 25-22, Thursday
Match 3: Providence (19-6) vs. Seymour (16-15), 11 a.m. Saturday
Match 4: Jeffersonville (9-18) vs. Floyd Central (20-12), 12:30 p.m. Saturday
Final: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday
.
HORNETS ADVANCE TO SEMIS
MITCHELL — Defending champion Henryville swept Eastern 3-0 in a first-round match at the Class 2A Mitchell Sectional on Thursday night.
The Hornets (24-5) will face Crawford County (5-4), which ousted Austin 27-25, 25-12, 22-25, 25-12 Thursday, at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the second semifinal. The first semi will pit Paoli (2-23) vs. Mitchell (21-6) at 11 a.m. in the first semi. The championship match is scheduled for 7 p.m. that night.
.
CLASS 2A MITCHELL SECTIONAL
Match 1: Mitchell d. Clarksville 25-13, 25-5, 25-6, Tuesday
Match 2: Henryville d. Eastern 3-0, Thursday
Match 3: Crawford County d. Austin 27-25, 25-12, 22-25, 25-12, Thursday
Match 4: Paoli (2-23) vs. Mitchell (21-6), 11 a.m. Saturday
Match 5: Henryville (24-5) vs. Crawford County (5-4), 12:30 p.m. Saturday
Final: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday
