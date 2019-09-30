SEYMOUR — Rock Creek went 2-1 at the Trinity Lutheran Invitational on Saturday.
The Lions outlasted New Washington 27-25, 25-18 and Jennings County 27-25, 18-25, 15-11, but Class 2A No. 6 Triton Central topped them 25-18, 25-23.
Ligia Williams led the way offensively with 36 kills while Morgan Schmidt added 13 and Bailey Brown 10. Brown topped the team with 58 assists and 37 digs. Schmidt added a team-best five aces while also tallying 27 digs. Williams added 29 digs.
"We had a challenging weekend, starting off with a much improved New Washington team," Rock Creek coach Jennifer Brown said. "We are not a deep team, having only 11 girls total for JV and varsity, and one of our starting outsides was out with an arm injury, this makes it tough for a team this small to adjust. We got through it, and are hoping to get back on track by next week. I do have to give credit to New Wash for such a big improvement from our first meeting early in the season. It should make things very interesting [in the sectional]."
Rock Creek (19-3) plays at Clarksville at 7 p.m. Thursday.
TRINITY LUTHERAN INVITATIONAL
Rock Creek d. New Washington 27-25, 25-18
Triton Central d. Rock Creek 25-18, 25-23
Rock Creek d. Jennings County 27-25, 18-25, 15-11
ROCK CREEK STATISTICS
Kills: Ligia Williams 36, Morgan Schmidt 13, Bailey Brown 10, Josie Anderson 6, Lajoy Williams 5.
Assists: Brown 58, Li. Williams 5, La. Williams 2, Jenna Rogers 2.
Aces: Schmidt 5, Brown 2, Li. Williams 2, La. Williams 2, Rogers 2, Anderson 2.
Digs: Brown 37, Li. Williams 29, Schmidt 27, La. Williams 26, Rogers 26, Anderson 26.
'DOGS GO 1-3
INDIANAPOLIS — New Albany went 1-3 in the Cathedral Invitational on Saturday.
The Bulldogs beat Penn 25-22, 14-25, 18-16, but lost a trio of matches. Avon beat the 'Dogs 14-25, 25-19, 15-6, Center Grove topped them 25-12, 25-15 and Cathedral outlasted them 25-13, 24-26, 19-17.
Tess Owsley and Riley Winslow led New Albany's offensive attack with 27 and 26 kills, respectively. Winslow also had a team-high four aces on the day while Blair Sprigler dished out 80 assists. On defense, Olivia Allee tallied a team-high five blocks while Bree Martin recorded 46 digs.
New Albany (15-10) play at Silver Creek at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
CATHEDRAL INVITATIONAL
Avon d. New Albany 14-25, 25-19, 15-6
Center Grove d. New Albany 25-12, 25-15
New Albany d. Penn 25-22, 14-25, 18-16
Cathedral d. New Albany 25-13, 24-26, 19-17
NEW ALBANY STATISTICS
Kills: Tess Owsley 27, Riley Winslow 26, Alexis Caldwell 12, Dani Grant 9, Olivia Allee 9, Lauren Naville 5.
Blocks: Olivia Allee 5.
Assists: Blair Sprigler 80.
Aces: Winslow 4, Sprigler 3, Saylor Knoy 2.
Digs: Bree Martin 46, Winslow 23, Sprigler 15, Owsley 12, Knoy 13, Ashlyn Clifton 9.
RED DEVILS GO 2-2
JASPER — Jeffersonville defeated host Jasper and Evansville Central but lost in three sets to Sullivan, taking a third-place finish at Saturday's Jasper Invitational.
Alayna Lacy had 28 kills and 69 assists throughout the day, while Jenna Lake added 27 kills and 13 digs. Alyvia Luce had 31 digs and Olivia Shelton 13 kills.
