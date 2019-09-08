SELLERSBURG — Class A No. 2 Rock Creek rebounded from Tuesday night's loss to Christian Academy with a 3-2 victory over fifth-ranked, and visiting, Springs Valley on Saturday afternoon.
"This was a giant rebound from our performance last week," Lions coach Jennifer Brown said. "We found ourselves in several eight-point deficits and battled back in games two and three. This is what I was excited to see, they finally pulled together as a team and fought together. I saw leadership on the court at very important times in the game and we have not had that in the past. [We had] outstanding play by everyone. They showed the toughness I've been looking for all season."
Ligia Williams and Leah Thompson led Rock Creek's offense with 15 and 14 kills, respectively. Meanwhile Bailey Brown (23) and Lajoy Williams (22) combined for 45 digs. Brown also dished out 39 assists and had a pair of aces.
Rock Creek (10-1) plays at South Central at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
.
ROCK CREEK 3, SPRINGS VALLEY 2
Springs Valley 25 24 26 23 8
Rock Creek 18 26 24 25 15
ROCK CREEK MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Ligia Wiliams 15, Leah Thompson 14, Bailey Brown 6, Morgan Schmidt 6, Josie Anderson 4.
Assists: Brown 39, Thompson, Li. Williams.
Aces: Brown 2, Thompson, Li. Williams, Anderson.
Digs: Brown 23, Lajoy Wiliams 22, Li. Williams 17, Thompson 14, Schmidt 11, Jenna Rogers 11, Anderson 8.
Records: Springs Valley 10-2, Rock Creek 10-1.
.
WARRIORS GO 0-4 AT BARR-REEVE
MONTGOMERY — Christian Academy went 0-4 against a formidable field in the Barr-Reeve Invitational on Saturday.
Tecumseh defeated the Warriors 25-15, 22-25, 15-7 before Northview beat them 25-21, 12-25, 15-13, Trinity Lutheran topped them 25-16, 25-16 and Evansville Mater Dei clipped CAI 25-21, 25-18.
"While we went 0-4, we faced some pretty stiff competition with three out of four matches close and really could have gone either way. We were able to push 2018 3A runner-up Northview to three sets," said CAI coach Chrissy Millen, whose team is in its first year of playing in 3A. "The positive of playing stiff competition is even though we were unable to pick up a win today, it is matches like these that help prepare us for October. Our goal is to get better with each match we play, and we saw some of that today."
Kendall Kerberg recorded 61 kills —including the 1,000th of her career — to lead the Warriors' offense.
"It is a huge milestone for Kendall, joining just a handful of former Warriors in reaching this accomplishment," Millen said.
Kerberg also tallied 24 digs along with a pair of aces, assists and blocks. Halle Rankin recorded a team-high 55 assists to go with 14 digs and 14 kills while Abby Vancampen (33) and Chloe Wisehart (20) combined for 53 digs.
CAI (7-7) next hosts Seymour at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
.
BARR-REEVE INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Barr-Reeve HS
Tecumseh d. Christian Academy 25-15, 22-25, 15-7
Northview d. CAI 25-21, 12-25, 15-13
Trinity Lutheran d. CAI 25-16, 25-16
Evansville Mater Dei d. CAI 25-21, 25-18
CAI STATISTICS
Kills: Kendall Kerberg 61, Halle Ranking 14, Adeline Baldwin 12, Chloe Wiseheart 3
Blocks: Kerberg 2, Baldwin 0.5, Jolie Miles 0.5.
Assists: Rankin 55, Baldwin 18, Abby Vancampen 9, Kerberg 2, Wiseheart
Aces: Rankin 4, Miles 3, Kerberg 2, Baldwin 2, Vancampen 2,
Digs: Vancampen 33, Kerberg 24, Wiseheart 20, Rankin 14, Baldwin 10, Miles 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.