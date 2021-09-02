rcj11.jpg

Rock Creek's Jayli Smith watches a ball go over the net. 

SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek outlasted visiting New Washington 25-15, 27-25, 20-25, 20-25, 15-9 on Wednesday night.

Jayli Smith and Chloe Carter led the way for the Lions. Smith topped the team in kills (20), assists (21) and aces (two) while Carter also recorded a double-double (19 assists, 12 kills). Jenna Rogers led the defense with 26 digs while Leilani Allen tallied two blocks.

“We battled with New Wash tonight. They are certainly a team that does not quit,” Rock Creek coach Jennifer Brown said. “I was proud of my girls for fighting back each set and finishing in the fifth. They certainly did it the hard way, but they did it! They bounced back from their loss to CAI (Tuesday) night.”

The Lions (4-3) host Springs Valley on Saturday.

ROCK CREEK 3, NEW WASHINGTON 2

New Washington  15  25  25  25  9

Rock Creek           25  27  20  20  15

RC MATCH STATISTICS

Kills: Jayli Smith 20, Chloe Carter 12, Leilani Allen 6, Tiffany Miller 6, Jenna Howard 5, Jenna Rogers 1.

Blocks: Allen 2.

Assists: Smith 21, Carter 19, Rogers 2, Allen 2, Miller 1, Santana Dozal 1.

Aces: Smith 2, Allen 2, Miller 1.

Digs: Rogers 26, Emma Chandarlis 9, Carter 7, Smith 4, Miller 4, Allen 3, Howard 2, Dozal 2.

CUBS EDGE DRAGONS

MADISON — Host Madison slipped past Silver Creek 25-20, 20-25, 17-25, 25-18, 15-13 Wednesday night.

Ellie Priddy paced the Dragons with 14 kills while Abby Marks added nine and Macy Ferrell eight. Marks also dished out 39 assists while Kiki Brown collected 23 digs.

The Dragons (7-3) visit Charlestown at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

MADISON 3, SILVER CREEK 2

Silver Creek 20  25  25  18  13

Madison       25  20  17  25  15

SCHS MATCH STATISTICS

Kills: Ellie Priddy 14, Abby Marks 9, Macy Ferrell 8, Carley Birk 8, Riley Wickens 5, Addison Makun 3, Abby Larson 2, Maddie Hunter 1.

Blocks: Makun 2, Marks 2, Priddy 2.

Assists: Marks 39, Kiki Brown 6, Katie Henry 2.

Aces: Henry 3, Priddy 3, Marks 2, Audrey Landers 2.

Digs: Brown 23, Landers 9, Marks 8, Rylie Biggs 7, Priddy 4, Henry 4, Hunter 3, Birk 2, Wickens 2.

RED DEVILS SWEEP REBELS

JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville rolled to a 25-12, 25-12, 25-20 victory over visiting Southwestern on Wednesday night.

Elliot Mays led the Red Devils’ attack with 11 kills while Abby Dues dished out 23 assists. Dues and Alyvia Luce also had five service aces apiece for Jeff, which finished with 16.

Jeff (3-6) is scheduled to host New Wash at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

JEFFERSONVILLE 3, SOUTHWESTERN 0

Southwestern   12  12  20

Jeffersonville   25  25  25

JHS MATCH STATISTICS

Kills: Elliot Mays 11, Olivia Shelton 5, Taylor Shelton 4, Jalayah Hamby 4, Aleah Pritchard 2, Avani Doogarsingh 2.

Assists: Abby Dues 23.

Aces: Dues 5, Alyvia Luce 5, T. Shelton 3.

Digs: Lilly Stefan 7, Mays 6, Rachel Lowe 6, Paige Seifreid 4, Luce 4, Dues 3, Allie Toler 3, O. Shelton 2, Andi Durbin 2.

