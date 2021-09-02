SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek outlasted visiting New Washington 25-15, 27-25, 20-25, 20-25, 15-9 on Wednesday night.
Jayli Smith and Chloe Carter led the way for the Lions. Smith topped the team in kills (20), assists (21) and aces (two) while Carter also recorded a double-double (19 assists, 12 kills). Jenna Rogers led the defense with 26 digs while Leilani Allen tallied two blocks.
“We battled with New Wash tonight. They are certainly a team that does not quit,” Rock Creek coach Jennifer Brown said. “I was proud of my girls for fighting back each set and finishing in the fifth. They certainly did it the hard way, but they did it! They bounced back from their loss to CAI (Tuesday) night.”
The Lions (4-3) host Springs Valley on Saturday.
.
ROCK CREEK 3, NEW WASHINGTON 2
New Washington 15 25 25 25 9
Rock Creek 25 27 20 20 15
RC MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Jayli Smith 20, Chloe Carter 12, Leilani Allen 6, Tiffany Miller 6, Jenna Howard 5, Jenna Rogers 1.
Blocks: Allen 2.
Assists: Smith 21, Carter 19, Rogers 2, Allen 2, Miller 1, Santana Dozal 1.
Aces: Smith 2, Allen 2, Miller 1.
Digs: Rogers 26, Emma Chandarlis 9, Carter 7, Smith 4, Miller 4, Allen 3, Howard 2, Dozal 2.
.
CUBS EDGE DRAGONS
MADISON — Host Madison slipped past Silver Creek 25-20, 20-25, 17-25, 25-18, 15-13 Wednesday night.
Ellie Priddy paced the Dragons with 14 kills while Abby Marks added nine and Macy Ferrell eight. Marks also dished out 39 assists while Kiki Brown collected 23 digs.
The Dragons (7-3) visit Charlestown at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
.
MADISON 3, SILVER CREEK 2
Silver Creek 20 25 25 18 13
Madison 25 20 17 25 15
SCHS MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Ellie Priddy 14, Abby Marks 9, Macy Ferrell 8, Carley Birk 8, Riley Wickens 5, Addison Makun 3, Abby Larson 2, Maddie Hunter 1.
Blocks: Makun 2, Marks 2, Priddy 2.
Assists: Marks 39, Kiki Brown 6, Katie Henry 2.
Aces: Henry 3, Priddy 3, Marks 2, Audrey Landers 2.
Digs: Brown 23, Landers 9, Marks 8, Rylie Biggs 7, Priddy 4, Henry 4, Hunter 3, Birk 2, Wickens 2.
.
RED DEVILS SWEEP REBELS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville rolled to a 25-12, 25-12, 25-20 victory over visiting Southwestern on Wednesday night.
Elliot Mays led the Red Devils’ attack with 11 kills while Abby Dues dished out 23 assists. Dues and Alyvia Luce also had five service aces apiece for Jeff, which finished with 16.
Jeff (3-6) is scheduled to host New Wash at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 3, SOUTHWESTERN 0
Southwestern 12 12 20
Jeffersonville 25 25 25
JHS MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Elliot Mays 11, Olivia Shelton 5, Taylor Shelton 4, Jalayah Hamby 4, Aleah Pritchard 2, Avani Doogarsingh 2.
Assists: Abby Dues 23.
Aces: Dues 5, Alyvia Luce 5, T. Shelton 3.
Digs: Lilly Stefan 7, Mays 6, Rachel Lowe 6, Paige Seifreid 4, Luce 4, Dues 3, Allie Toler 3, O. Shelton 2, Andi Durbin 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.