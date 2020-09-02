NEW ALBANY — Visiting Rock Creek and Christian Academy split the first two sets, but the Lions took the final two in a 25-16, 18-25, 25-20, 25-20 triumph Tuesday night.
Ligia Williams led the Lions with 21 kills and four blocks, while Leah Thompson dished out 23 assists and Morgan Schmidt recorded six aces. Defensively, Josie Anderson topped the team with 10 digs, while Lajoy Williams added nine.
"We had to dig ourselves out of several holes tonight in every set. We struggled passing, which is attributed to the excellent serving from CAI. We had some big plays from Morgan Schmidt at the net and Jayli Smith at the serving line," Rock Creek coach Jennifer Brown said. "CAI made us work for every point. They played great defense and, again, served extremely well."
Ella Baldwin led the Warriors with 11 kills while Adeline Baldwin dished out 16 assists. Karlyn Denny led a strong serving effort with five aces while Abby Vancampen had three, to go along with 19 digs.
"Hats off the Rock Creek, who kept us out of rotation most of the night," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "We just couldn't get into a rhythm in serve-receive, so we weren't able to take as many good swings at the ball as we would have liked. The strength of our team is our serving and we just didn't hit the serves tonight that we normally do and it hurt us. A couple bright spots on the evening came from senior Mollie Hoagland, who was huge for us defensively at the net tonight. Not only did she get a couple big blocks for us, she forced their hitters to hit over or around us, which helped our back row out tremendously. The other bright spot came from freshman Karlyn Denny who in the third set gave us a comfortable lead to start the set and finished with five aces."
The Lions (5-1) visit New Washington at 7 p.m. tonight while the Warriors (6-4) travel to Trinity Lutheran at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
ROCK CREEK 3, CAI 1
Rock Creek 25 18 25 25
CAI 16 25 20 20
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: RC — Gia Williams 21, Leah Thompson 6, Morgan Schmidt 4, Jayli Smith 2, Josie Anderson 1, Lajoy Williams 1; CAI — Ella Baldwin 11, Jolie Miles 6, Karlyn Denny 3.
Blocks: RC — G. Williams 4; CAI — Mollie Hoagland 2, Miles 2.
Assists: RC — Thompson 23, G. Williams 2, Smith 2, Schmidt 1; CAI — Adeline Baldwin 16.
Aces: RC — Schmidt 6, G. Williams 2, Smith 1; CAI — Denny 5, Abby Vancampen 3, E. Baldwin 3, A. Baldwin 2.
Digs: RC — Anderson 10, L. Williams 9, Jenna Rogers 8, Schmidt 8, G. Williams 7, Thompson 7, Smith 5; CAI — Vancampen 19, E. Baldwin 6, Miles 5, A. Baldwin 4, Wiseheart 2.
FLOYDS SWEEPS OWLS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central swept visiting Seymour 26-24, 25-17, 28-26 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday night.
Kayden Holcomb led the Highlanders with 14 kills while Kaylee Hunt added eight. Also for Floyd, Courtney Combs and Mandy Hess dished out 13 assists apiece while Hess and Kasey Quenichet tallied 12 digs each.
The Highlanders (3-3, 2-0) host another HHC foe, Bedford North Lawrence, at 6 p.m. Thursday.
PIRATES SWEEP REBELS
CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown swept visiting Southwestern 25-18, 25-20, 25-16 Tuesday night.
The Pirates (3-5) play at Silver Creek at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
