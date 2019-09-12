ELIZABETH — Ligia Williams had 14 kills to lead Rock Creek to a 25-10, 25-16, 25-17 sweep of host South Central on Thursday night.
Leah Thompson, Morgan Schmidt and Josie Anderson added six kills each for the Class A No. 5 Lions (11-1). Bailey Brown dished out 31 assists while she and Jenna Rogers had three aces apiece for Rock Creek, which plays at Madison at 11 a.m. Saturday.
PIONEERS OUST EAST
CLARKSVILLE — Maggie Purichia led a balanced Providence attack with 10 kills as the Class 4A No. 2 Pioneers cruised to a 25-6, 25-17, 25-12 victory over visiting Columbus East in high school volleyball action Thursday night.
Courtney Glotzbach added nine kills while Ceci Rush contributed 12 digs and Emma Kaelin dished out 20 assists for Providence (15-0), which hosts Jasper and Carmel on Saturday.
.
PROVIDENCE 3, COLUMBUS EAST 0
Providence 25 25 25
Columbus East 6 17 12
PROVIDENCE STATISTICS
Kills: Maggie Purichia 10, Courtney Glotzbach 9, Ali Hornung 7.
Blocks: Ali Hughes 6, M. Purichia 5, A. Purichia 3.
Digs: Ceci Rush 12, Grace Purichia 9, Emma Kaelin 6, Brynna Walthers 6.
Aces: Rush 3, G. Purichia 2, Miranda Harley.
Assists: Kaelin 20, G. Purichia 4.
JV: Providence 25-21, 25-15.
Frosh: Providence 25-15, 25-19.
.
HORNETS OUTLAST MUSTANGS
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville outlasted New Washington 12-25, 25-14, 17-25, 25-23, 15-12 in a Southern Athletic Conference match Thursday night.
