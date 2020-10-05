SELLERSBURG — Leah Thompson led Rock Creek to a 25-14, 25-12, 25-15 sweep of visiting Lanesville on Saturday.
Thompson tallied 14 kills, 18 assists, eight digs and two aces while Gia Williams recorded 16 kills and seven digs. Jayli Smith also dished out 18 assists while Morgan Schmidt contributed 11 kills for the Lions (20-4).
ROCK CREEK 3, LANESVILLE 0
Lanesville 14 12 15
Rock Creek 25 25 25
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Gia Williams 16, Leah Thompson 14, Morgan Schmidt 11, Josie Anderson 3, Lajoy Williams 2.
Assists: Thompson 18, Jayli Smith 18.
Aces: Thompson 2, Smith 2, Lajoy Williams 1.
Digs: Thompson 8, G. Williams 7, L. Williams 7, Jenna Rogers 6, Schmidt 5, Smith 5.
BALDWIN REACHES MILESTONE IN LOSS
NEW ALBANY — Madison swept host Christian Academy 25-17, 25-15, 25-15 Saturday.
"While the match result was not what we wanted, we had a reason to celebrate," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "Senior setter Adeline Baldwin surpassed 1,000 assists for her career in the second set of the day. Needing 13 assists to reach the milestone, Baldwin finished with 20 assists on the day."
Ella Baldwin topped the team with nine kills while Abby Vancampen contributed 16 digs for the Warriors (6-8), who visit Eastern on Tuesday.
MADISON 3, CAI 0
Madison 25 25 25
CAI 17 15 15
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Ella Baldwin 9, Karlyn Denny 6, Jolie Miles 5, Mollie Hoagland 1.
Assists: Adeline Baldwin 20, Abby Vancampen 1.
Aces: Chloe Wiseheart 2, Denny 1, Miles 1.
Digs: Vancampen 16, E. Baldwin 11, A. Baldwin 6, Miles 6, Wiseheart 2, Denny 1.
