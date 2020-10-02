CLARKSVILLE — Gia Williams tallied 21 kills while Leah Thompson added a double-double to lead Rock Creek to a 25-11, 25-10, 25-5 sweep of host Clarksville on Thursday night.
Thompson finished with 13 kills, 17 assists, five digs and three aces for the Lions (18-4), who host Lanesville at 10 a.m. Saturday.
ROCK CREEK 3, CLARKSVILLE 0
Rock Creek 25 25 25
Clarksville 11 10 5
RC STATISTICS
Kills: Gia Williams 21, Leah Thompson 13, Lajoy Williams 3, Morgan Schmidt 2.
Assists: Thompson 17, Jayli Smith 14.
Aces: L. Williams 4, Schmidt 4, Thompson 3, Jenna Rogers 2.
Digs: Schmidt 6, Thompson 5, L. Williams 4, G. Williams 3, Rogers 1, Smith 1.
‘DOGS CLIP CUBS
NEW ALBANY — Kamori Knight and Lauren Naville tallied 10 kills apiece to lead New Albany to a 25-19, 25-13, 25-14 victory over visiting Madison on Thursday night.
Also for the Bulldogs (14-9, 5-2), Cheyenne Palmer dished out 21 assists and Tess Owsley notched six aces. On defense, Bree Martin tallied a team-high 13 digs while Knight added a pair of blocks.
“Amelia Hicks really stepped it up tonight when given the opportunity to set. She has been working incredibly hard this season and it was great to see all of her hard work and dedication pay off in a big way,” Bulldogs coach Ryan Woosley said. “Lauren Naville has also been an offensive force the past week for us. She has been swinging smart and has really cut down on her unforced errors.”
NEW ALBANY 3, MADISON 0
Madison 19 13 14
New Albany 25 25 25
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Kamori Knight 10, Lauren Naville 10, Alexis Caldwell 8, Tess Owsley 6, Olivia Allee 5, Ashlyn Clifton 2, Giavanna Yowell 1, Bella Doss 1, Bree Martin 1, Amelia Hicks 1.
Blocks: Knight 2, Allee 1, Cheyenne Palmer 1.
Assists: Palmer 21, Amelia Hicks 8, Riley Sawyer 1, Clifton 1, Owsley 1.
Aces: Owsley 6, Bree Martin 2, Hicks 2, Sawyer 1, Bella Doss 1.
Digs: Martin 13, Caldwell 10, Owsley 8, Clifton 7, Hicks 3, Palmer 2, Kennedy Pease 2, Sawyer 1.
PIONEERS SWEEP BRAVES
CLARKSVILLE — Class 4A No. 10 Providence swept visiting Brownstown Central 25-18, 25-16, 25-22 Thursday night at the Larkin Center.
FLOYD BLANKS DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Floyd Central rolled to a 25-17, 25-13, 25-15 Hoosier Hills Conference win at Jeffersonville on Thursday night.
