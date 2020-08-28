JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting Rock Creek rallied from deficits in the first two sets, then took care of business in the third en route to a 25-23, 25-23, 25-15 sweep of Jeffersonville in high school volleyball action Thursday night at Johnson Arena.
Senior standout Ligia Williams led the Lions with 14 kills while senior setter Leah Thompson dished out 21 assists for Rock Creek (2-0).
"When it counted they pulled it together and won, but they just made it as hard as they possibly could on themselves," Lions coach Jennifer Brown said. "We just seemed to have a lot of nerves, I'm not sure what was going on. They've been pumped about this game I know. We just now got all of our girls back. ... I don't know if we just weren't jelling. I didn't feel like we were, like we did last year, but we will. It's so much, on-off, on-off, they're here, they're not, we don't know if we're playing one day to the next, I think there's a lot of that just uncertainty in them."
Kayleigh Gernand tallied 10 kills and three aces while Alyvia Luce added eight digs for the Red Devils (1-2), who'll play in the Springs Valley Invitational on Saturday.
Also Saturday, Rock Creek will play in the Madison Invitational.
ROCK CREEK 3, JEFFERSONVILLE 0
Rock Creek 25 25 25
Jeffersonville 23 23 15
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Rock Creek — Ligia Williams 14; Jeff — Kayleigh Gernand 10, Elliot Mays 5, Reese Paradowski 4.
Blocks: Jeff — Jalayah Hamby 1.
Assists: Rock Creek — Leah Thompson 21; Jeff — Abby Dues 15.
Aces: Jeff — Gernand 3, Mays 3.
Digs: Jeff — Alyvia Luce 8, Rachel Lowe 6, Erynn Dickson 6.
WARRIORS DOWN PANTHERS
CORYDON — Visiting Christian Academy topped Corydon Central 25-19, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18 Thursday evening.
Ella Baldwin tallied 20 kills to lead the Warriors' offensive attack while Jolie Mills added 13. Meanwhile Adeline Baldwin dished out 35 assists and Abby Vancampen recorded 20 digs. Karlyn Denny led CAI's serving attack with four aces while Chloe Wiseheart and Ella Baldwin added three apiece.
"One of the things we work on at practice everyday is serving aggressively. On any given night one of our six servers has the potential to get hot and make a run. Tonight was a night that it wasn't just one of them, but five of them at different points during the match and it made a huge difference," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "Between the second and third sets we had a little talk with the girls about staying competitive when the chips are down and that we can't change who we are just because the pressure is on. Defensively it was a good night for us as well. I cannot say enough good things about junior libero Abby Vancampen. That girl works so hard and she is a huge factor in us extending plays."
CAI 3, CORYDON CENTRAL 0
CAI 25 23 25 25
Corydon 19 25 17 18
CAI STATISTICS
Kills: Ella Baldwin 20, Jolie Miles 13, Adeline Baldwin 6, Mollie Hoagland 2, Karlyn Denny 2.
Blocks: Miles 3, Hoagland 2.
Assists: A. Baldwin 35, Abby Vancampen 2.
Aces: Denny 4, Chloe Wiseheart 3, E. Baldwin 3, A. Baldwin 1,
Digs: Vancampen 20, E. Baldwin 10, Wiseheart 10, A. Baldwin 6, Miles 4, Ashtyn Neighbours 2, Denny 2.
BRAVES SWEEP GENERALS
BORDEN — Host Borden swept Clarksville 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 on the Braves' Senior Night (i.e. Thursday evening).
HORNETS TOP SENATORS
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville outlasted West Washington 25-18, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22 Thursday evening.
FLOYD SWEEPS BRAVES
BROWNSTOWN — Floyd Central swept host Brownstown Central 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 Thursday night.
EAGLES TAME MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Austin swept host New Washington 25-20, 25-20, 25-19 in the Mustangs' first match on their new and improved floor Thursday night.
CUBS OUTLAST PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Visiting Madison outlasted Charlestown 15-25, 25-21, 25-13, 22-25, 15-10 in a marathon match Thursday night.
