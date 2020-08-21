NEW ALBANY — New Albany senior Bree Martin made history while she and her classmates were celebrated, then celebrated a 25-18, 25-16, 25-22 sweep of Evansville North on Thursday night at the Doghouse.
After Martin and her classmates were honored before the match, on Senior Night, she broke the Bulldogs' all-time dig record. The 28-year-old record of 1,020 was set by Kerrie Robinson. With her team-high 20 digs Thursday night, Martin's mark now stands at 1,034.
Tess Owsley led New Albany's offensive attack with 15 kills while Kamori Knight contributed a team-best five blocks and six kills. Cheyenne Palmer tallied 33 assists while Martin also recorded eight aces.
The Bulldogs (2-0) are back in action Tuesday, when they open Hoosier Hills Conference play at Jennings County.
NEW ALBANY 3, EVANSVILLE NORTH 0
Evansville North 18 16 22
New Albany 25 25 25
NEW ALBANY STATISTICS
Kills: Tess Owsley 15, Olivia Allee 7, Kamori Knight 6, Alexis Caldwell 5, Lauren Naville 5.
Assists: Cheyenne Palmer 33.
Aces: Bree Martin 8, Reese Stivers 2.
Blocks: Knight 5, Naville 2, Owsley 1.
Digs: Martin 20, Palmer 8, Ashlyn Clifton 6, Caldwell 4.
LIONS SWEEP BRAVES
BORDEN — Short-handed Rock Creek opened its season with a 25-15, 25-10, 25-14 sweep of host Borden on Thursday night.
"Well, it wasn't pretty," Lions coach Jennifer Brown said. "We are playing minus four players who were out for quarantine starting the second day of practice. They are back now and getting their 10 practices in and this has left our already small team very short-handed, but we made it work. We hope to have everyone back and ready next Thursday in our next game at Jeffersonville. Borden has made great strides since last season, I saw a much-improved team for sure."
Senior standout Ligia Williams led Rock Creek in kills (eight) and digs (six) while tying for the lead in blocks (one). Meanwhile, classmate Leah Thompson led the Lions in assists (16), aces (seven) and tied for first in blocks (one).
ROCK CREEK 3, BORDEN 0
Rock Creek 25 25 25
Borden 15 10 14
ROCK CREEK STATISTICS
Kills: Ligia Williams 8, Leah Thompson 7, Josie Anderson 4, Lajoy Williams 4, Jayli Smith 3, Leilani Allen 2.
Assists: Leah Thompson 16, Ligia Willimas 4, Jayli Smith 4.
Blocks: Ligia Wiliams 1, Leah Thompson 1.
Digs: Ligia Williams 6, Lajoy Williams 3, Chloe Carter 2, Jayli Smith 1.
Aces: Leah Thompson 7, Chloe Carter 2, Jayli Smith 2, Josie Anderson 2, Ligia Williams 2, Lajoy Williams 1.
IN OTHER THURSDAY NIGHT ACTION ... Jeffersonville topped host Charlestown 25-17, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23 in its season-opener ... Henryville swept host Scottsburg 29-27, 25-16, 25-17... Host Lanesville clipped Clarksville 25-14, 25-9, 25-17 ... Bloomington South outlasted host Floyd Central 18-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20.
