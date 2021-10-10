NEW WASHINGTON — Host New Washington captured its 2021 Dottie Fields Invitational on Saturday.
The Mustangs defeated Switzerland County 25-18, 25-11, clipped Clarksville 25-15, 25-16 before outlasting Charlestown 33-31, 25-23.
New Wash (15-13) will face South Central (2-16) at 7:15 p.m. Thursday night in the first round of the Class A Rock Creek Sectional.
FLOYD GOES UNBEATEN AT CARMEL
CARMEL — Floyd Central went unbeaten in Saturday's Carmel Invitational.
The Highlanders downed Brownstown Central 25-21, 24-26, 15-9, outlasted Bloomington South 25-22, 13-25, 15-11 and Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 23-25, 25-21, 15-11 before topping Tri-West 25-20, 26-24.
The host Greyhounds also went undefeated on the day, but they finished first based on sets lost (Carmel one, Floyd three).
The Highlanders (19-11) will face Jeffersonville at 6 p.m. Thursday night in the first round of the Class 4A Providence Sectional.
'DOGS GO 2-2 IN INVITE
INDIANAPOLIS — New Albany went 2-2 in Saturday's Wildcat Invitational at Lawrence North.
The Bulldogs beat Franklin Central 25-15, 25-23 and outlasted Delta 25-27, 25-20, 15-13. Meanwhile Noblesville downed the 'Dogs 25-16, 25-23 while the host Wildcats topped them 25-23, 25-22.
New Albany's Alexis Caldwell and Cheyenne Palmer were named to the all-tournament team.
The Bulldogs (18-12) will face the winner between Seymour and the host Pioneers at 12:15 p.m. Saturday in the 4A Providence Sectional semifinals.
DRAGONS GO 1-2
COLUMBUS — Silver Creek went 1-2 in Saturday's Columbus East Invitational.
Plainfield downed the Dragons 18-25, 25-22, 15-10, then the Olympians did 25-22, 25-10 before Creek came back to clip Franklin 25-22, 25-23.
The Dragons (18-11) will face North Harrison (7-17) at 7 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the 3A Scottsburg Sectional.
