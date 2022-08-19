NEW ALBANY — New Albany dropped the first two sets, but rallied back for a 19-25, 17-25, 25-12, 26-24, 15-9 victory over visiting Evansville North on Thursday night at the Doghouse.
Alexis Caldwell led the Bulldogs' offensive attack with 17 kills while Reese Tiesing tallied seven aces. Cheyenne Palmer dished out 49 assists and also totaled two blocks. Defensively, Reese Stivers collected 20 digs.
PIONEERS SWEEP OWLS
SEYMOUR — Visiting Providence rolled to a 25-18, 25-20, 25-18 win at Seymour in a matchup of former sectional foes Thursday night.
FLOYD SWEEPS SOUTH
FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central cruised to a 25-12, 25-8, 25-12 win over Bloomington South on Thursday night.
BLACKHAWKS SWEEP CAI
NEW ALBANY — Visitings Springs Valley swept Christian Academy 25-16, 25-10, 25-14 Thursday night.
"Last spring when we added Springs Valley to our schedule, we did so knowing that they were going to be one of the top 1-A teams in the state. But to get better you have to play the best," Warriors coach Chrissy Millen said. "The score doesn't reflect just how valuable tonight was for us in getting better. They hit well and defensively cover the floor as good as, if not better, than any team we will face this season. There were several moments throughout the match, including a long rally in the third set, that I was proud of the effort and fight that our team showed."
Karlyn Denny led CAI with four kills while Leah Stevens (nine) and Kristen Abbott (eight) combined for 17 digs.
The Warriors (2-1) will next host Crawford County on Monday night.
.
SPRINGS VALLEY 3, CAI 0
Springs Valley 25 25 25
CAI 16 10 14
CAI STATISTICS
Leah Stevens: 9 digs, 1 kill; Mya Chapman:1 dig, 1 kill; Ella Siekman: 6 assists, 1 dig, 2 aces; Kristen Abbott: 1 assist, 8 digs, 1 kill; Avery Kerr: 2 solo blocks, 3 digs, 1 ace, 1 kill; Ella Peach: 2 assists, 6 digs, 1 ace; Maycee Hoefler: 1 solo block, 1 block assisted, 1 dig, 1 kill; Regan Barth: 1 block assisted, 1 dig, 1 kill; Karlyn Denny: 3 digs, 1 ace, 4 kills.
.
BRAVES OUTLAST LIONS
BORDEN — Host Borden outlasted Rock Creek in five sets Thursday night.
McKenna Mullen tallied a team-high 20 kills to lead the Braves' offensive attack while Gabby Thomas dished out 35 assists. Thomas also led the defensive effort with 13 digs. Hannah Peine paced Borden at the service line with six aces.
.
BORDEN 3, ROCK CREEK 2
BORDEN STATS:
Kills: Mckenna Mullen 20, Calleigh Baird 10, Hannah Peine 9, Gabby Thomas 3, Adrianna Rice 1.
Assists: Thomas 35.
Aces: Peine 6, Mullen 5, Michele Cooper 5, Thomas 4, Ava Martin 4, Mallory Thomas 4.
Digs: G. Thomas 13, Peine 9, Aubrey Miller 8, M. Thomas 7, Reagan Loy 6, Ava Martin 5, Mullen 4.
.
EAGLES SWEEP GENERALS
LANESVILLE — Host Lanesville swept Clarksville 25-10, 25-11, 25-13 Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.