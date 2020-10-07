SELLERSBURG — Class A No. 1 Trinity Lutheran topped Rock Creek 25-19, 25-16, 25-19 Tuesday night.
Gia Williams nearly had a triple-double for the Lions, tallying 19 kills, 13 digs and seven blocks. Leah Thompson added 16 digs, 12 assists and nine kills while Jayli Smith dished out a team-high 15 assists.
“Several of our players had big games tonight,” Rock Creek coach Jennifer Brown said. “Gia Williams dominated the net with 19 kills and seven blocks. Leah Thompson had several nice kills and some very strategic ball placement — she has mastered finding those holes on the court. It was certainly a roller-coaster ride for sure. Trinity had some big runs and so did we, they just outlasted us. We struggled the second set, but crawled back in too late. I saw a lot of positives tonight, but also some negatives. Hopefully we will take what we learned tonight and move on to the Lawrence North Tournament this Saturday.”
The Lions (20-5) will face the host Wildcats at 10 a.m. Saturday in their first match.
TRINITY LUTHERAN 3, ROCK CREEK 0
Trinity Lutheran 25 25 25
Rock Creek 19 16 19
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Gia Williams 19, Leah Thompson 9, Josie Anderson 3, Lajoy Williams 3, Morgan Schmidt 1.
Blocks: Gia Williams 7.
Assists: Jayli Smith 15, Thompson 12.
Aces: Thompson 1, Gia Williams 1, Lajoy Williams 1, Smith 1.
Digs: Thompson 16, Gia Williams 13, Schmidt 9, Lajoy Williams 8, Jenna Rogers 3, Anderson 1.
DRAGONS SWEEP EAGLES
AUSTIN — Bella Hinton and Anna Dablow combined for 23 kills to lead Silver Creek to a 25-5, 25-9, 25-11 Mid-Southern Conference win at Austin on Tuesday night.
Hinton had 13 kills, while Dablow tallied 10. Abby Marks tallied 26 assists and seven digs while Macy Ferrell had four aces for the Dragons, who collected 13 as a team.
Silver Creek (18-6) will host Henryville at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
SILVER CREEK 3, AUSTIN 0
Silver Creek 25 25 25
Austin 5 9 11
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Bella Hinton 13, Anna Dablow 10, Maddie Hunter 6, Mallory Ramsey 3, Macy Ferrell 3, Abby Marks 3, Riley Wickens 2.
Blocks: Ferrell 1.
Assists: Abby Marks 26, Ramsey 8, Hannah Zimmerman 5.
Aces: Ferrell 4, Marks 2, Hinton 2, Hunter 2.
Digs: Marks 7, Ramsey 6, Audrey Landers 3, Hinton 3, Katie Henry 2.
