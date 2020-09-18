NEW ALBANY — Columbus East swept host New Albany 25-21, 25-15, 25-13 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Thursday night.
Ashlyn Clifton and Tess Owsley tallied six kills and nine digs apiece. Cheyenne Palmer dished out 19 assists and recorded three blocks for the Bulldogs (7-5, 3-2).
New Albany is back in action Saturday at its Ultra Ankle Invitational.
.
COLUMBUS EAST 3, NEW ALBANY 0
Columbus East 25 25 25
New Albany 21 15 13
NA STATISTICS
Kills: Ashlyn Clifton 6, Tess Owsley 6, Kamori Knight 5, Olivia Allee 4.
Blocks: Cheyenne Palmer 3, Knight 2.
Assists: Palmer 19.
Aces: Riley Sawyer 2.
Digs: Clifton 9, Owsley 9, Palmer 8, Alexis Caldwell 6, Sawyer 6, Bree Martin 4.
.
PIONEERS SWEEP BULLDOGS
CLARKSVILLE — Class 4A No. 9 Providence swept visiting Louisville Male 25-16, 25-17 Thursday night.
The Pioneers (13-3) face No. 7 New Castle at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in their first match in The Y at TI (i.e. The Y Classic hosted by Team Indiana at the Team Indiana Volleyball Club). Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger and McCutcheon are the other two teams in the event.
HORNETS STING CUBS
MADISON — Visiting Henryville rallied past host Madison for a 25-18, 18-25, 25-27, 25-13, 15-12 victory Thursday night.
The Hornets (15-4) host their invitational Saturday.
