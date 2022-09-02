CLARKSVILLE — Host Providence outlasted Louisville's Sacred Heart Academy 25-9, 25-18, 20-25, 25-20 Thursday night.
The Pioneers (9-5) host their Early Bird Invitational on Saturday.
RED DEVILS DOWN MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Jeffersonville posted a 25-18, 21-25, 25-15, 25-17 win at New Washington in a Clark County clash Thursday night.
The Red Devils (3-4) play at a tournament in Fort Wayne on Saturday while the Mustangs (4-9) visit Clarksville on Wednesday night.
FLOYD SWEEPS STARS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central swept Bedford North Lawrence 25-16, 25-9, 25-10 in an HHC clash Thursday night.
The Highlanders (7-3, 3-0) play in a tournament at Avon on Saturday.
DRAGONS DOWN PIRATES
SELLERSBURG — Host Silver Creek downed Charlestown 25-11, 25-17, 25-21 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday night.
Ellie Priddy led a balanced offensive attack with eight kills while Maddie Hunter added seven and Addison Makun six. Hannah Zimmerman dished out 17 assists while Kiki Brown and Priddy tallied three service aces apiece.
Brown led the defensive effort with 16 digs while Makun collected five total blocks.
The Dragons (6-4, 4-0) next host Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
SILVER CREEK 3, CHARLESTOWN 0
Charlestown 11 17 21
Silver Creek 25 25 25
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Ellie Priddy 8, Maddie Hunter 7, Addison Makun 6, Macy Ferrell 3, Riley Wickens 3, Abby Larson 3, Kiki Brown 1.
Assists: Hannah Zimmerman 17, Caroline Emly 9, Brown 3, Priddy 1.
Aces: Brown 3, Priddy 3, Hunter 1, Zimmerman 1.
Digs: Brown 16, Audrey Landers 6, Emly 6, Hunter 4, Ferrell 3, Priddy 2, Zimmerman 2, Carley Birk 2, Ava Kopf 1, Rylie Biggs 1.
Blocks: Makun 5, Larson 2, Priddy 2, Wickens 1.
COUGARS SWEEP WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Reigning Class A runner-up Trinity Lutheran swept host Christian Academy 25-15, 25-19, 25-15 Thursday night.
"We are in the tough stretch of our season and working within a new lineup so, all things considered, I am pleased with some of the progress we made tonight," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "Trinity Lutheran is a tough opponent and the 1A runner-up from last season. We knew going in it was going to be a tough match, but once the girls settled in we were competitive. Our front row worked a lot on blocking at our last practice. It showed tonight, as we took some strides in improving our front-row defense, led by sophomore Avery Kerr. Sophomores Kristen Abbott and Leah Stevens were solid for us defensively again. And sophomore Mya Chapman led the team in kills for the first time this season."
The Warriors (8-4) visit Mitchell on Friday night.
TRINITY LUTHERAN 3, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 0
Trinity Lutheran 25 25 25
Chr. Academy 15 19 15
CAI STATISTICS
Leah Stevens 1 assist, 7 digs, 1 kill; Mya Chapman 2 blocks assisted, 1 dig, 5 kills; Ella Siekman 3 digs, 1 ace; Kristen Abbott 11 digs, 1 ace, 3 kills; Avery Kerr 1 solo block, 3 blocks assisted, 3 digs, 2 aces, 2 kills; Ella Peach 13 assists, 1 solo block, 2 blocks assisted, 2 digs, 1 ace; Loran Palmer 5 digs; Maycee Hoefler 1 solo block, 1 block assisted, 1 dig, 3 kills; Regan Barth 1 dig, 2 aces, 1 kill.
BRAVES SWEEP SOUTH CENTRAL
BORDEN — Host Borden swept South Central 25-8, 25-18, 25-21 in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Thursday night.
Calleigh Baird led the Braves' offensive attack with 12 kills while Gabby Thomas dished out 23 assists. Hannah Peine picked up a pair of blocks on the defensive side.
BRAVES OUTLAST BULLDOGS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Brownstown Central outlasted New Albany 25-22, 26-28, 25-23, 20-25, 15-10 Thursday night.
Alexis Caldwell (29 kills, 16 digs), Ellie Scharlow (15 kills, 21 digs) and Cheyenne Palmer (41 assists, 12 digs) had double-doubles in a losing effort for the Bulldogs.
New Albany (4-4) next will host Bedford North Lawrence on Tuesday night.
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 3, NEW ALBANY 2
Brownstown 25 26 25 20 15
New Albany 22 28 23 25 10
NA STATISTICS
Kills: Alexis Caldwell 29, Ellie Scharlow 15, Reese Tiesing 9, Cheyenne Palmer 9, Callie Loesch 6, Gretchen Sprecher 1.
Aces: Caldwell 4, Ashlyn Clifton 2, Sprecher 2.
Assists: Palmer 41, Addi Vaughn 10, Clifton 7, Tiesing 2, Caldwell 2, Loesch 2, Scharlow 1, Reese Stivers 1.
Digs: Scharlow 21, Clifton 19, Caldwell 16, Palmer 12, Stivers 6, Vaughn 4, Sprecher 3, Tiesing 3, Charlotte Fisher 1.
Blocks: Caldwell 4, Sprecher 3, Loesch 2, Scharlow 2.
