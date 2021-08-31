NEW ALBANY — Visiting Providence swept New Albany 25-19, 25-13, 25-19 in high school volleyball action Tuesday night at the Doghouse.
Lilly Tappel tallied a match-best 15 kills while Grace Purichia recorded a double-double (13 kills, 26 assists) to pace the Pioneers. Tappel and Camila Adams recorded five digs apiece to lead the defensive effort while Nicole Stratford contributed three service aces.
Reese Tiesing, Ashlyn Clifton and Alexis Caldwell had five kills apiece to lead the Bulldogs. Clifton also topped the team with nine digs while Caldwell, Cheyenne Palmer and Reese Stivers added five each. Palmer also dished out 15 assists while Kamori Knight contributed four blocks.
The Bulldogs visit Brownstown Central on Thursday night while Providence (5-5) next hosts its Early Bird Invitational on Saturday.
PROVIDENCE 3, NEW ALBANY 0
Providence 25 25 25
New Albany 19 13 19
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: PHS — Lilly Tappel 15, Grace Purichia 13, Makenzie Wagner 7, Madelyn Dotson. NA — Reese Tiesing 5, Ashlyn Clifton 5, Alexis Caldwell 5, Kamori Knight 2, Carter Singleton 1, Cheyenne Palmer 1.
Blocks: PHS — Abby Julius 2, Purichia 1, Kaiser 1, Tappel 1, Dotson 1. NA — Knight 4, Palmer 2, Tiesing 1.
Assists: PHS — Purichia 26, Wagner 3, Brooklyn Borden 1, Camila Adams. NA — Palmer 15, Amelia Hicks 4.
Aces: PHS — Nicole Stratford 3, Purichia 1, Tappel 1, Kaiser 1. NA —Tiesing 3, Palmer 3, Reese Stivers 1, Caldwell 1.
Digs: PHS — Tappel 5, Adams 5, Taylor Bansbach 4, Purichia 4, Stratford 4. NA — Clifton 9, Palmer 6, Caldwell 6, Stivers 6, Riley Sawyer 5, Hicks 1, Singleton 1.
WARRIORS TOP LIONS
SELLERSBURG — Visiting Christian Academy clipped Rock Creek 25-20, 25-22, 14-25, 25-18 on Tuesday night.
“We picked up another good win tonight at Rock Creek; it was a total team effort,” CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. “In each set of the match we had a different player lead the way for us. It was good to see that different girls stepped up when we needed it. One constant on offense tonight for us was sophomore opposite hitter Karlyn Denny. She served well and was such a force to be reckoned with each time she swung at the ball.”
Denny led the way for the Warriors with nine kills while Chloe Wiseheart dished out 32 assists. Abby Vancampen led the defense with 16 digs while Kristen Abbott contributed eight kills and five digs.
CAI (4-4) next visits Trinity Lutheran on Thursday.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 3, ROCK CREEK 1
CAI 25 25 14 25
Rock Creek 20 22 25 18
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Karlyn Denny 9, Kristen Abbott 8, Avery Kerr 6, Haley Jones 4, Mya Chapman 3, Abby Vancampen 2, Ashtyn Neighbours 1.
Blocks: Chapman 1, Jones 1.
Assists: Chloe Wiseheart 32, Vancampen 2.
Aces: Kerr 1, Neighbours 1, Vancampen 1.
Digs: Vancampen 16, Abbott 5.
