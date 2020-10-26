Providence and Silver Creek both claimed regional titles Saturday, while Henryville and Rock Creek saw their seasons come to an end.
The Pioneers and Dragons both advance to the semistate round and will play at Jennings County this Saturday in their respective classifications.
Eighth-ranked Providence (23-6) will take on No. 1 Yorktown (26-0) at 6 p.m. in the Class 4A semistate match. Fifth-ranked Silver Creek (27-8) will face No. 8 Brebeuf (22-11) at 4 p.m. in the Class 3A semistate match in North Vernon.
PIONEERS WIN 9TH TITLE IN 10 YEARS
BLOOMINGTON — Providence captured its ninth regional title in 10 years Saturday night, sweeping Evansville Reitz 25-17, 25-15, 25-19 in the 4A Bloomington North Regional final.
Senior standout Ali Hornung had a double-double (14 kills, 11 digs), along with four total blocks and three aces, to pace Providence in all four statistical categories. Fellow senior Anna Purichia added 11 kills while senior Emma Kaelin contributed six kills to go along with 13 assists and four digs. Grace Purichia tallied 23 assists to pace the Pioneers, who advanced to regional final with a 22-25, 25-23 25-20, 25-17 win over Martinsville in the morning semis.
DRAGONS WIN 3RD IN 4 YEARS
CORYDON — Silver Creek took home its third regional title in four years Saturday night with a 25-22, 15-25, 25-20, 25-19 victory over Mt. Vernon in the 3A Corydon Central Regional final.
Senior outside hitter Bella Hinton tallied 20 of the Dragons' 55 kills in the regional championship while Anna Dablow and Maddie Hunter added nine apiece. Hunter also led Creek with three service aces. Abby Marks dished out 47 assists. Defensively, Katie Hawkins had four solo blocks while Mallory Ramsey recorded a team-best 17 digs. Marks added 15 digs while Kiki Brown had 11 for Creek, which advanced to the final by sweeping Greensburg 25-17, 25-13, 25-21 in the regional semis.
TECUMSEH TOPS HORNETS
MONTGOMERY — Fifth-ranked Tecumseh swept Henryville 25-14, 25-22, 25-18 in the 2A Barr-Reeve Regional semifinals Saturday afternoon.
The Hornets ended their season with a 26-6 record. The loss also ended the careers of seniors Riley Nunn, Avery King, Charleigh Ryan, Dilyn Roberts, Jensen Smith and Anna Knecht.
The host, and top-ranked, Vikings swept the Braves 25-10, 25-13, 25-18 in the regional final Saturday night.
LIONS TAKE 1ST SET BEFORE FALLING
LOOGOOTEE — Rock Creek took the first set against No. 1 Trinity Lutheran in the Class A Loogootee Regional semifinals Saturday.
The Cougars, however, responded by winning the next three in their 20-25, 25-11, 25-17, 25-11 triumph over the Lions.
The loss ended the season for Rock Creek (23-10), as well as the careers of seniors Ligia Williams, Lajoy Williams, Leah Thompson and Morgan Schmidt.
The host, and second-ranked, Lions swept Trinity Lutheran 25-16, 25-23, 25-21 in Saturday night's regional final.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.