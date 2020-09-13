CLARKSVILLE — Class 4A No. 12 Providence rolled to a pair of victories in its Round Robin on Saturday.
The Pioneers swept Jasper 25-14, 25-11, 25-20 and clipped Carmel 25-23, 20-25, 25-18, 25-23.
In the win over the Wildcats, Anna Purichia led the way with 11 kills while Lydia Rush added eight kills and a team-high five blocks. Also for the Pioneers, Grace Purichia tallied 19 assists, two aces and five digs while Miranda Harley contributed seven digs.
In the victory over the Greyhounds, Ali Hornung posted a double-double, tallying 23 kills and 21 digs. Anna Purichia added 17 kills and two blocks while Grace Purichia contributed 22 assists, 20 digs, six kills and two aces.
"Today's matches were against two of the top teams in the state. Jasper is fairly young and still working to find the right lineup. They had a strong left-handed player that challenged us defensively. I think the strong serving we had in several rotations during the Jasper match was the difference for us!" Providence coach Terri Purichia said. "The Carmel match was a high-level match from the whistle. It was a hard-fought battle by both high-powered offenses. Both teams played well defensively and the rallies were never-ending. It was a great match, and we were lucky to walk away with a win in four sets. Carmel is a great team, and we had to come from behind several times during the match. We stayed poised during some intense pressure situations today, which was great to see! Starting Tuesday we have nine matches in 11 days so it will be a test of our endurance! I am very proud of my team and how much improvement were are showing in big matches! They are fun to watch."
The Pioneers (11-2) next host Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
PROVIDENCE 3, JASPER 0
Jasper 14 11 20
Providence 25 25 25
PHS STATISTICS
Kills: Anna Purichia 11, Lydia Rush 8, Emma Kaelin 7, Ali Hornung 4, Grace Purichia 4.
Blocks: Rush 5, Hornung 2, A. Purichia 2, Kaelin 1.
Assists: G. Purichia 19, Kaelin 12.
Aces: G. Purichia 2, Harley 2.
Digs: Miranda Harley 7, Hornung 6, G. Purichia 5, Alex Kraft 5, Susie Grigg 3.
PROVIDENCE 3, CARMEL 1
Carmel 23 25 18 23
Providence 25 20 25 25
PHS STATISTICS
Kills: Hornung 23, A. Purichia 17, Kaelin 7, G. Purichia 6.
Blocks: Hornung 2, A. Purichia 2, Lilly Kaiser 2.
Assists: Kaelin 23, G. Purichia 22
Aces: G. Purichia 2, Kraft 2, Harley 1.
Digs: Hornung 21, G. Purichia 20, Kaelin 12, Harley 8, Kraft 4, Grigg 4.
LIONS CLIP CUBS
SELLERSBURG — Gia Williams had a double-double to lead Rock Creek to a 20-25, 25-15, 25-10, 25-19 victory over visiting Madison on Saturday as the Lions avenged one of their two losses.
The Cincinnati commit tallied 27 kills to go along with 10 digs, four aces and one block. Leah Thompson added 20 assists and nine kills while Lajoy Williams contributed 10 digs and three aces for Creek.
"After a very slow start to the day, we bounced right back," Lions coach Jennifer Brown said. "Madison came out firing, and they are just so scrappy, you can never count them out. After suffering a loss to them early in the season in their tournament we were happy to avenge that loss."
Rock Creek (9-2) will visit West Washington at 6 p.m. Monday night.
ROCK CREEK 3, MADISON 1
Rock Creek 20 25 25 25
Madison 25 15 10 19
RC STATISTICS
Kills: Gia Williams 27, Leah Thompson 9, Josie Anderson 2, Morgan Schmidt 2, Jenna Rogers 1, Lajoy Williams 1.
Blocks: Gia Williams 1, Schmidt 1.
Assists: Thompson 20, Jayli Smith 13.
Aces: Lajoy Williams 4, Gia Williams 3, Thompson 2, Schmidt 1, Anderson 1.
Digs: Gia Williams 12, Lajoy Williams 10, Smith 7, Thompson 6, Rogers 5, Schmidt 4, Anderson 2.
RED DEVILS GO 1-1
JEFFERSONVILLE — New Albany went 1-1 in the Jeffersonville Round Robin, while the host Red Devils were 0-2 on Saturday.
The Bulldogs rallied to beat the host Red Devils 18-25 25-17 25-14 25-17 in their first match before Castle beat them 20-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-22.
In the win over Jeff, Tess Owsley and Alexis Caldwell tallied 10 kills apiece to lead the Bulldogs. Reese Strivers led a strong service attack with six aces while Cheyenne Palmer finished with four, to go along with 26 assists. Ashlyn Clifton topped the team with 13 digs while Bree Martin added 12.
"The Bulldogs got off to a slow start but eventually found their rhythm in the second set. Aggressive and strong serving from Reese Stivers and Cheyenne Palmer allowed the Bulldogs to control the tempo of the match in the second and third sets," New Albany coach Ryan Woosley said. "We were pleased with our bench today. Many kids got some big time minutes and played well."
In the loss to the Knights, Caldwell contributed 13 kills while Palmer dished out 38 assists. Martin led the way with 29 digs while Giavanna Yowell recorded four blocks.
"Giavanna Yowell gave us a huge jolt of energy in the entire match, but especially in the first set. She was swinging high offensively and giving the Castle block problems and she touched a lot of balls at the net slowing them down for our defenders to pass. Our serve receive picked up in this match and allowed us to be in system."
In the other match, the Knights swept the Devils 25-17, 25-13, 25-12.
JEFFERSONVILLE ROUND ROBIN
NEW ALBANY 3, JEFFERSONVILLE 1
New Albany 18 25 25 25
Jeffersonville 25 17 14 17
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Tess Owsley 10, Alexis Caldwell 10, Ashlyn Clifton 7, Cheyenne Palmer 5, Lauren Naville 3, Kamori Knight 3, Olivia Allee 2, Bella Doss 1, Reese Stivers 1.
Blocks: Allee 1, Giavanna Yowell 1, Palmer 1, Clifton 1.
Assists: Palmer 26, Caldwell 3, Stivers 3, Amelia Hicks 3, Bree Martin 2, Clifton 2, Knight 1.
Aces: Reese Stivers 6, Palmer 4, Carter Singleton 3, Martin 2, Clifton 1, Caldwell 1.
Digs: Clifton 13, Martin 12, Palmer 7, Stivers 5, Caldwell 3, Owsley 2, Naville 2, Knight 1, Allee 1.
CASTLE 3, NEW ALBANY 1
New Albany 25 20 13 22
Castle 20 25 25 25
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Caldwell 13, Owsley 8, Knight 8, Naville 7, Yowell 3, Clifton 3.
Blocks: Yowell 4, Palmer 3, Knight 3, Ashlyn Clifton 1
Assists: Palmer 38, Martin 1, Hicks 1, Owsley 1.
Aces: Stivers 1, Caldwell 1, Singleton 1, Palmer 1.
Digs: Martin 29, Stivers 11, Palmer 10, Caldwell 8, Owsley 5, Clifton 2, Singleton 1.
NEW CASTLE — Silver Creek went 1-2 in Saturday's New Castle Invitational.
The Dragons lost to Penn (25-22, 25-21) and Fishers (25-17, 25-12), but beat Brownsburg 23-25, 25-20, 15-5.
For Creek on the day, Bella Hinton tallied 21 kills, Abby Marks dished out 65 assists, Katie Hawkins contributed eight blocks and Mallory Ramsey recorded 26 digs
The Dragons (9-4) host Eastern at 6 p.m. Monday night.
NEW CASTLE INVITATIONAL
PENN 2, SILVER CREEK 0
Silver Creek 22 21
Penn 25 25
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Bella Hinton 10, Maddie Hunter 7, Anna Dablow 5, Macy Ferrell 4, Katie Hawkins 2.
Blocks: Hawkins 1.
Assists: Abby Marks 28.
Aces: Kiki Brown 1.
Digs: Mallory Ramsey 11, Brown 7, Audrey Landers 4, Marks 4.
FISHERS 2, SILVER CREEK 0
Silver Creek 17 12
Fishers 25 25
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Hinton 5, Dablow 4, Hunter 2.
Blocks: Hawkins 3.
Assists: Marks 12, Hanna Zimmerman 2.
Aces: Marks 2.
Digs: Hinton 5, Ramsey 4, Marks 3, Brown 2.
SILVER CREEK 2, BROWNSBURG 1
Silver Creek 23 25 15
Brownsburg 25 20 5
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Dablow 8, Hunter 8, Hinton 6, Ferrell 5, Hawkins 3, Marks 3.
Blocks: Hawkins 4, Ferrell 3, Hinton 3.
Assists: Marks 25, Hinton 2.
Aces: Hunter 1.
Digs: Ramsey 11, Hinton 9, Marks 5, Brown 4, Landers 4, Hunter 4, Ferrell 2.
