CLARKSVILLE — Host Providence went 3-1 in its 39th annual Early Bird Tournament.
The Pioneers outlasted Franklin 25-14, 24-26, 18-16 in their first match and swept Bloomington South 25-16, 26-24 in their second match before Roncalli topped Providence 26-24, 25-16. The Pioneers bounced back, though, to sweep reigning Class 3A state champ Brownstown Central 25-11, 25-19.
For Providence on the day, Ali Hornung tallied 40 kills and 35 digs while Lydia Rush recorded seven blocks. Meanwhile, Emma Kaelin (40) and Grace Purichia (38) combined for 78 assists dished out 40 assists. Kaelin also contributed five aces.
"Going 3-1 in the Early Bird field is a good day," Providence coach Terri Purichia said. "I think the Roncalli match we struggled to get our offense going because Roncalli served lights out. But we really rebounded well during our last match against Brownstown. Overall, it was a good day. Our team continues to work hard in practice to get better at the little things. We are getting ready to play a really tough part of our schedule, so we need to keep working and grinding it out everyday at practice!"
The Pioneers (8-2) will visit Columbus East at 6 p.m. Thursday night.
.
PROVIDENCE EARLY BIRD
PROVIDENCE 2, FRANKLIN 1
Franklin 14 26 16
Providence 25 24 18
PHS STATISTICS
Kills: Ali Hornung 17, Anna Purichia 8, Emma Kaelin 6, Gracie Purichia 5,
Blocks: Hornung 1.
Assists: Kaelin 14, G. Purichia 11.
Aces: Kaelin 4.
Digs: A. Purichia 7, Hornung 6, Susie Grigg 6, Miranda Harley 6, G. Purichia 5.
.
PROVIDENCE 2, BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 0
B. South 16 24
Providence 25 26
PHS STATISTICS
Kills: Hornung 10, A. Purichia 7, G. Purichia 6, Kaelin 2.
Blocks: A. Purichia 3, Lydia Rush 2, Hornung 1, Lilly Tappel 1.
Assists: Kaelin 13, G. Purichia 7.
Aces: G. Purichia 1, Grigg 1.
Digs: Hornung 12, G. Purichia 6, Grigg 6, A. Purichia 3.
.
RONCALLI 2, PROVIDENCE 0
Roncalli 26 25
Providence 24 16
PHS STATISTICS
Kills: G. Purichia 6, Hornung 4, A. Purichia 4, Lilly Kaiser 4.
Blocks: Rush 2, Kaelin 2, A. Purichia 1.
Assists: G. Purichia 8, Kaelin 4.
Aces: Alex Kraft 1.
Digs: Hornung 10, G. Purichia 5, Kaelin 5.
.
PROVIDENCE 2, BROWNSTOWN 0
Brownstown 11 19
Providence 25 25
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Hornung 9, Rush 4, A. Purichia 3, Kaiser 3, Kaelin 3, G. Purichia 2.
Blocks: Rush 3, Kaelin 3.
Assists: G. Purichia 12, Kaelin 9.
Aces: Hornung 1, Kaelin 1, G. Purichia 1.
Digs: Hornung 7, Grigg 7, G. Purichia 4.
.
BLACKHAWKS OUTLAST LIONS
FRENCH LICK — Class A No. 2 Springs Valley outlasted visiting Rock Creek 14-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-16 Saturday.
The Lions (6-2) visit South Central at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.