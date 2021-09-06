CLARKSVILLE — Host Providence went 3-1 in its Early Bird Tournament on Saturday.
The Pioneers swept Franklin 25-14, 25-11 and Bloomington South 25-16, 33-31 before Fishers outlasted them 25-22, 21-25, 15-13. Providence bounced back, though, to beat Columbus East 25-20, 26-24.
Providence (8-6) next hosts South Oldham (Ky.) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
FLOYD FALLS
AVON — Floyd Central went 0-4 against a quartet of talented teams at Saturday's Avon Classic.
Carmel held off the Highlanders 25-18, 25-15 before Louisville's Assumption, the No. 1 team in the American Volleyball Coaches Association/USA Today Super 25, beat them 25-20, 25-23.
Floyd closed out the event with consecutive three-set defeats. Martinsville topped the Highlanders 25-16, 29-31, 15-10 before the host Orioles outlasted them 17-25, 25-17, 15-12.
Floyd Central (6-6) visits Louisville's DuPont Manual at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
RED DEVILS GO 0-2
FORT WAYNE — Jeffersonville went 0-2 in the Fort Wayne Carroll Quad round robin on Saturday.
Bellmont beat the Red Devils 25-9, 25-9, 25-16 before the host Chargers downed them 25-21, 25-14, 25-15.
BLACKHAWKS BEAT LIONS
SELLERSBURG — Class A No. 10 Springs Valley clipped host Rock Creek 25-16, 25-20, 25-12 on Saturday.
Rock Creek (4-5) is slated to visit West Washington on Monday, Sept. 13.
PACERS SWEEP GENERALS
VEVAY — Switzerland County outlasted visiting Clarksville 25-18, 25-18, 26-24 on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.