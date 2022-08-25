LOUISVILLE — Providence outlasted host Louisville Male 25-18, 25-13, 11-25, 25-20 Wednesday night.
The Pioneers (7-2) host Louisville Assumption on Thursday night.
PIRATES PREVAIL
HENRYVILLE — Charlestown swept host Henryville 25-17, 25-11, 25-8 Wednesday night.
DRAGONS SWEEP EAGLES
AUSTIN — Silver Creek swept host Austin 25-15, 25-13, 25-11 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Wednesday night.
Ellie Priddy and Abby Larson led a balanced offensive attack with seven kills apiece while Macy Ferrell added six. Hannah Zimmerman (19) and Caroline Emly (12) combined for 31 assists.
Kiki Brown tallied a team-best 13 digs and tied Aryn Heeke for the team-lead in service aces with three. Also defensively, Priddy, Addison Makun and Olivia Thomas tallied two total blocks apiece.
SILVER CREEK 3, AUSTIN 0
Silver Creek 25 25 25
Austin 15 13 11
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Ellie Priddy 7, Abby Larson 7, Macy Ferrell 6, Olivia Thomas 4, Addison Makun 4, Carley Birk 4, Riley Wickens 2, Maddie Hunter 2, Brooklynn Renn 1.
Assists: Hannah Zimmerman 19, Caroline Emly 12, Priddy 2, Ava Kopf 1, Larson 1.
Aces: Aryn Heeke 3, Kiki Brown 3, Emly 2, Thomas 1, Landers 1, Ferrell 1, Kopf 1.
Digs: Brown 13, Hunter 8, Kopf 7, Thomas 3, Rylie Biggs 3, Landers 2, Zimmerman 2, Ferrell 2, Larson 2, Renn 1, Heeke 1.
Blocks: Makun 2, Priddy 2, Thomas 2, Birk 1.
