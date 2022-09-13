JASPER — Class 3A No. 1 Providence dropped the first set before beating host Jasper 20-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-20 Monday night.
The Pioneers (16-5), who have won nine in a row, host No. 10 Floyd Central at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
CREEK SWEEPS EASTERN
SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek celebrated its Senior Night with a 25-13, 25-12, 25-22 sweep of visiting Eastern in a Mid-Southern Conference match Monday.
Several seniors led the way for the Dragons. Riley Wickens topped the team in kills (eight) while classmate Macy Ferrell led the way in service aces (four) and fellow seniors Maddie Hunter and Audrey Landers topped the teams with nine digs apiece.
Silver Creek (10-4, 7-0), which has won eight in a row, will visit Trinity Lutheran on Thursday night.
.
SILVER CREEK 3, EASTERN 0
Eastern 13 12 22
Creek 25 25 25
SC STATISTICS
Kills: Riley Wickens 8, Macy Ferrell 7, Abby Larson 7, Maddie Hunter 6, Carley Birk 6, Olivia Thomas 2, Addison Makun 2, Hannah Zimmerman 2, Brooklynn Renn 1.
Assists: Zimmerman 23, Caroline Emly 9, Kiki Brown 3, Audrey Landers 2, Hunter 1, Aryn Heeke 1.
Aces: Ferrell 4, Hunter 3, Makun 2, Brown 2, Zimmerman 1.
Digs: Hunter 9, Landers 9, Brown 7, Emly 4, Zimmerman 3, Ferrell 3, Renn 2, Rylie Biggs 1, Ellie Priddy 1.
Blocks: Priddy 2, Larson 2, Makun 1, Thomas 1, Ferrell 1.
.
CAL SWEEPS CAI
LOUISVILLE — Christian Academy of Louisville swept visiting Christian Academy 25-21, 25-12, 25-18 Monday night.
"We started off the match probably the best we have played all year. Our goal by sectionals is to figure out how to play like that all the time, and not in spurts," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "Defensively, sophomores Leah Stevens and Kristen Abbott led the way again but overall the team did a good job of getting the ball up. Junior Karlyn Denny and freshman Maycee Hoefler combined for 13 kills to lead the team."
Ella Peach dished out 19 assists for the Warriors (10-7).
.
CAL 3, CAI 0
CAI 21 12 18
CAL 25 25 25
CAI STATISTICS
Leah Stevens 1 assist, 8 digs, 2 aces, 1 kill; Mya Chapman 3 digs, 3 kills; Ella Siekman 4 digs, 1 ace; Kristen Abbott 1 assist, 6 digs, 1 kill; Avery Kerr 1 solo block, 1 block assisted, 3 digs, 3 kills; Ella Peach 19 assists, 1 block assisted, 1 digs, 1 ace; Loran Palmer 4 digs; Maycee Hoefler 1 assist, 3 digs, 5 kills; Regan Barth 1 dig, 1 kill; Karlyn Denny 4 digs, 1 ace, 8 kills.
.
SENATORS SWEEP LIONS
CAMPBELLSBURG — Host West Washington swept Rock Creek 25-20, 25-20, 25-9 Monday night.
