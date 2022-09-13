8-13-22_Prodigy_Kickoff_Classic_18905.jpg

Providence sophomore Abby Julius hits middle during the Pioneers’ straight-sets victory over Tri-West in the championship game of the Pioneer Kickoff Classic held Saturday.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

JASPER — Class 3A No. 1 Providence dropped the first set before beating host Jasper 20-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-20 Monday night. 

The Pioneers (16-5), who have won nine in a row, host No. 10 Floyd Central at 7 p.m. Wednesday night. 

CREEK SWEEPS EASTERN

SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek celebrated its Senior Night with a 25-13, 25-12, 25-22 sweep of visiting Eastern in a Mid-Southern Conference match Monday. 

Several seniors led the way for the Dragons. Riley Wickens topped the team in kills (eight) while classmate Macy Ferrell led the way in service aces (four) and fellow seniors Maddie Hunter and Audrey Landers topped the teams with nine digs apiece. 

Silver Creek (10-4, 7-0), which has won eight in a row, will visit Trinity Lutheran on Thursday night. 

SILVER CREEK 3, EASTERN 0

Eastern     13     12     22

Creek        25     25     25

SC STATISTICS

     Kills: Riley Wickens 8, Macy Ferrell 7, Abby Larson 7, Maddie Hunter 6, Carley Birk 6, Olivia Thomas 2, Addison Makun 2, Hannah Zimmerman 2, Brooklynn Renn 1. 

     Assists: Zimmerman 23, Caroline Emly 9, Kiki Brown 3, Audrey Landers 2, Hunter 1, Aryn Heeke 1. 

     Aces: Ferrell 4, Hunter 3, Makun 2, Brown 2, Zimmerman 1. 

     Digs: Hunter 9, Landers 9, Brown 7, Emly 4, Zimmerman 3, Ferrell 3, Renn 2, Rylie Biggs 1, Ellie Priddy 1. 

     Blocks: Priddy 2, Larson 2, Makun 1, Thomas 1, Ferrell 1. 

CAL SWEEPS CAI 

LOUISVILLE —  Christian Academy of Louisville swept visiting Christian Academy 25-21, 25-12, 25-18 Monday night. 

"We started off the match probably the best we have played all year. Our goal by sectionals is to figure out how to play like that all the time, and not in spurts," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "Defensively, sophomores Leah Stevens and Kristen Abbott led the way again but overall the team did a good job of getting the ball up. Junior Karlyn Denny and freshman Maycee Hoefler combined for 13 kills to lead the team."

Ella Peach dished out 19 assists for the Warriors (10-7). 

CAL 3, CAI 0

CAI     21     12     18

CAL     25     25     25

CAI STATISTICS

     Leah Stevens 1 assist, 8 digs, 2 aces, 1 kill; Mya Chapman 3 digs, 3 kills; Ella Siekman 4 digs, 1 ace; Kristen Abbott 1 assist, 6 digs, 1 kill; Avery Kerr 1 solo block, 1 block assisted, 3 digs, 3 kills; Ella Peach 19 assists, 1 block assisted, 1 digs, 1 ace; Loran Palmer 4 digs; Maycee Hoefler 1 assist, 3 digs, 5 kills; Regan Barth 1 dig, 1 kill; Karlyn Denny 4 digs, 1 ace, 8 kills. 

SENATORS SWEEP LIONS 

CAMPBELLSBURG — Host West Washington swept Rock Creek 25-20, 25-20, 25-9 Monday night. 

