LOUISVILLE — Class 3A No. 1 Providence dropped the first set, but rallied to beat Louisville's Mercy Academy 25-27, 25-18, 25-14, 25-22 Monday night in a battle between two of the top teams in Kentuckiana.
Makenzie Wagner tallied a team-high 16 kills while Grace Purichia dished out 42 assists for the Pioneers.
Defensively, Lilly Kaiser (five) and Lilly Tappel (five) combined for 10 of Providence's 19 total blocks while Camila Adams (14), Purichia (12), Tappel (10) and Taylor Bansbach (10) teamed up for 46 digs.
.
PROVIDENCE 3, MERCY 1
Providence 25 25 25 25
Mercy 27 18 14 22
PHS STATISTICS
Kills: Makenzie Wagner 16, Lilly Tappel 11, Nicole Stratford 7, Grace Purichia 6, Lilly Kaiser 5, Abby Julius 3, Avery Drury 1.
Assists: Purichia 42.
Aces: Stratford 4, Kaiser 2, Reese Carver 2, Purichia 1, Tappel 1.
Blocks: Kaiser 5, Tappel 5, Julius 4, Wagner 3, Purichia 2.
Digs: Camila Adams 14, Purichia 12, Tappel 10, Taylor Bansbach 10, Carver 7, Ella Baldwin 6, Stratford 5, Kaiser 3, Wagner 1, Brooklyn Borden 1, Anna Rodewig 1, Drury 1.
.
‘DOGS SWEEP PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Visiting New Albany swept Charlestown 25-14, 25-17, 25-23 Monday night.
Ashlyn Clifton (12) and Ellie Scharlow (11) combined for 23 kills while Cheyenne Palmer dished out 30 assists for the victorious Bulldogs. Five players combined for 46 of the team's 49 digs, led by Reese Stivers with 12.
Reagan Abbott paced the Pirates with seven kills while Trinity Cheatham added six. Tara Chisman topped the team with 21 assists while Maci Vaughn (15) and Aubree Latham (11) combined fro 26 digs.
.
NEW ALBANY 3, CHARLESTOWN 0
New Albany 25 25 25
Charlestown 14 17 23
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: NA — Ashlyn Clifton 12, Ellie Scharlow 11, Charlotte Fisher 8, Callie Loesch 4, Gretchen Sprecher 2, Cheyenne Palmer 1. C — Reagan Abbott 7, Trinity Cheatham 6, Ava Benner 5, Sophia Fuquay 3, Claire Sweeney 2, Mia Long 2, Tara Chisman 2, Makenna Curtis 1.
Assists: NA — Palmer 30, Reese Stivers 4, Addi Vaughn 2. C — Chisman 21, Benner 2, Maci Vaughn 2, Curtis 1.
Aces: NA — Stivers 6, Clifton 1. C — Chisman 1, Fuquay 1, Vaughn 1.
Blocks: NA — Loesch 6, Scharlow 3, Palmer 2. C — Cheatham 3, Chisman 2, Fuquay 1.
Digs: NA — Stivers 12, Scharlow 9, Clifton 9, Alexis Caldwell 8, Palmer 8, Fisher 2, Sprecher 1. C — Vaughn 15, Aubree Latham 11, Benner 8, Curtis 7, Chisman 5, Fuquay 3, Abbott 2, M. Long 1, Cheatham 1, Sweeney 1.
.
'DORES DOWN WARRIORS
LEOPOLD — Host Perry Central outlasted Christian Academy 23-25, 25-14, 25-18, 31-29 Monday night.
"We played a really solid first set and came back from being down 6-12 to pull out the win," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "We knew we had to keep them out of system to minimize the number of swings their big outside took. After dropping the next two sets, the fourth set was a battle back-and-forth with them, with both teams having set point multiple times. Unfortunately, we had some miscommunication on the last play and sent a free ball long."
Karlyn Denny compiled 15 kills, six digs and three service aces while Ella Peach dished out 20 assists for the Warriors.
CAI (17-10) will visit Corydon Central on Thursday night.
.
PERRY CENTRAL 3, CAI 1
Chr. Academy 25 14 18 29
Perry Central 23 25 25 31
CAI STATISTICS
Leah Stevens 1 assist, 7 digs, 3 aces; Mya Chapman 2 digs, 5 kills; Ella Siekman 5 assists, 1 block assisted, 9 digs, 1 kill; Kristen Abbott 1 assist, 17 digs, 4 aces, 1 kill; Avery Kerr 2 solo blocks, 3 blocks assisted, 3 digs, 2 aces, 5 kills; Ella Peach 20 assists, 1 block assisted, 7 digs; Loran Palmer 6 digs; Regan Barth 1 block assisted, 3 digs, 2 aces, 2 kills; Karlyn Denny 1 assist, 6 digs, 3 aces, 15 kills.
