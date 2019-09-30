CLARKSVILLE — Class 4A No. 3 Providence rolled to a 25-10, 25-5, 25-9 sweep of visiting Louisville Butler in high school volleyball action Monday night — the Pioneers' Senior Night — at the Larkin Center.
Junior Ali Hornung led a balanced offensive attack with 10 kills for the Pioneers, while Anna Purichia contributed seven and Courtney Glotzbach and Maggie Purichia added five apiece. Emma Kaelin dished out 13 assists while freshman Grace Purichia added 10. Senior Ceci Rush led the defensive effort with 12 kills while classmate Brynna Walthers added eight digs and a team-high five aces. Senior Ali Hughes added a team-best three blocks.
Providence (22-1) plays at Jeffersonville at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
PROVIDENCE 3, LOUISVILLE BUTLER 0
Louisville Butler 10 5 9
Providence 25 25 25
PROVIDENCE STATISTICS
Kills: Ali Hornung 10, Anna Purichia 7, Courtney Glotzbach 5, Maggie Purichia 5.
Blocks: Ali Hughes 3, Hornung 2, Glotzbach 2, M. Purichia 2.
Assists: Emma Kaelin 13, Grace Purichia 10, Ceci Rush 4.
Aces: Brynna Walthers 5, Kaelin 4, Miranda Harley 2.
Digs: Rush 12, Walthers 8, A. Purichia 2.
Junior varsity: Providence 25-8, 25-9.
Frosh: 25-4, 25-5.
LIONS ROAR PAST PANTHERS
CORYDON — Ligia Williams had 21 kills and Bailey Brown dished out her 2,000th career assist to lead Rock Creek to a 22-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-9 triumph over host Corydon Central on Monday night.
"We got off to a very slow start, [we're] still trying to adjust to a different lineup without one of our outside hitters, but they bounced back," Lions coach Jennifer Brown said.
Williams also tallied six aces while Brown added eight kills. Morgan Schmidt contributed five kills while Jenna Rogers recorded four aces.
Rock Creek (20-3) hosts Clarksville at its new gymnasium on Thursday night — its Senior Night.
ROCK CREEK 3, CORYDON CENTRAL 1
Rock Creek 22 25 25 25
Corydon Central 25 15 16 9
MATCH STATISTICS
Kills: Ligia Wiliams 21, Bailey Brown 8, Morgan Schmidt 5, Josie Anderson 2, Lajoy Williams 1.
Assists: Brown 27, Jenna Rogers 2.
Aces: Li. Williams 6, Rogers 4, La. Williams 1, Schmidt 1.
RED DEVILS OUTLAST CENTURIONS
LOUISVILLE — Visiting Jeffersonville outlasted Christian Academy of Louisville 25-14, 25-15, 23-25, 22-25, 15-12 Monday night.
Senior Alayna Lacy led the way for the Red Devils with 16 kills, 19 assists, 16 digs, three aces and two blocks. Classmate Jenna Lake added 13 kills, 14 digs and three aces. Sophomores Elliot Mays and Taylor Shelton topped the team with five blocks apiece, while freshmen Abby Dues dished out 24 assists.
Jeff (14-11) hosts Providence at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
JEFFERSONVILLE 3, CAL 2
Jeffersonville 25 25 23 22 15
CAL 14 15 25 25 12
JEFFERSONVILLE STATISTICS
Kills: Alayna Lacy 16, Jenna Lake 13, Olivia Shelton 11, Hannah Thibideau 6, Elliot Mays 5, Taylor Shelton 4.
Blocks: Mays 5, T. Shelton 5, Thibideau 4, Lacy 2, Lake 2.
Assists: Abby Dues 24, Lacy 19.
Aces: Lacy 3, Lake 3, Erynn Dickson 3, Alyvia Luce 2.
Digs: Lacy 16, Lake 14, Rachel Lowe 10, Luce 10, O. Shelton 7, Dues 6.
HIGHLANDERS TOP TOPPERS
LOUISVILLE — Floyd Central won its eighth straight match, outlasted hosting Presentation 20-25, 25-17, 15-8 Monday night in Louisville.
The Highlanders (14-10) host Louisville Male at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
