9-16-20_Floyd@Providence_VB_29526.jpg

Providence senior Emma Kaelin sets the ball during the Pioneers' match against visiting Floyd Central on Wednesday. 

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

CLARKSVILLE — Providence swept visiting Christian Academy of Louisville 25-14, 25-4, 25-8 Monday night.

The Pioneers (14-5) are scheduled to host Louisville Assumption, the top-ranked team in Kentucky, tonight.

HIGHLANDERS WIN

JASPER — Visiting Floyd Central rolled to a 25-15, 25-12, 25-17 win at Jasper on Monday night.

The Highlanders (11-6) visit Columbus East on Thursday night.

RED DEVILS ROLL

RAMSEY — Jeffersonville swept host North Harrison on Monday night. 

 The Red Devils (6-12) visit Providence on Sept. 30. 

HORNETS WIN

SALEM — Henryville rolled to a 25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20 triumph at Salem on Monday night. 

The Hornets (18-5) host South Central at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. 

Tags

Recommended for you