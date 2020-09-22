CLARKSVILLE — Providence swept visiting Christian Academy of Louisville 25-14, 25-4, 25-8 Monday night.
The Pioneers (14-5) are scheduled to host Louisville Assumption, the top-ranked team in Kentucky, tonight.
HIGHLANDERS WIN
JASPER — Visiting Floyd Central rolled to a 25-15, 25-12, 25-17 win at Jasper on Monday night.
The Highlanders (11-6) visit Columbus East on Thursday night.
RED DEVILS ROLL
RAMSEY — Jeffersonville swept host North Harrison on Monday night.
The Red Devils (6-12) visit Providence on Sept. 30.
HORNETS WIN
SALEM — Henryville rolled to a 25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20 triumph at Salem on Monday night.
The Hornets (18-5) host South Central at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
