VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Pioneers roll to team title

CLARKSVILLE — Providence got its season off to a strong start Saturday.
The Pioneers didn’t drop a set on the way to the team title at their inaugural Kickoff Classic.
Providence swept Trinity Lutheran 25-17, 25-20, Springs Valley 25-15, 25-13, Evansville Mater Dei 25-11, 25-9 and Tri-West 25-17, 25-20 en route to the trophy.
“This was our first year to host the Kickoff Classic. We worked very hard to make it a competitive field and I was impressed with how good all the matches were for all the teams! It was balanced and I think teams were challenged, so as a coach I thought that was great!” Pioneers coach Terri Purichia said. “My team played very well at times. Our offense was firing on all cylinders. We are working hard in practices to speed up every aspect of our game, and we saw that pay off for us Saturday in many situations. Our serving game was strong and the defense worked well together. I really liked getting four quality opponents under our belts in the opening weekend. I am very excited about the growth of our team so far! They were so fun to watch Saturday!”
Purichia’s daughter, Grace, helped lead Providence to the title. The senior compiled 79 assists, 18 kills and four aces.
Abby Julius also tallied 18 kills for the Pioneers while Taylor Bansbach paced the Pioneers’ defensive effort with 15 digs. Lilly Kaiser led the way at the service line with five aces.
Silver Creek went 1-3 to finish sixth in the eight-team event. Two of the Dragons’ losses were in three sets.
Tri-West outlasted Silver Creek 21-25, 25-19, 15-10 before the Dragons downed Center Grove 25-20, 25-18. Castle then clipped Creek 25-22, 25-18 before Trinity Lutheran held off the Dragons for a 25-21, 18-25, 15-9 win.
PIONEER KICKOFF CLASSIC
Saturday at Providence
Final team standings: 1. Providence, 2. Tri-West, 3. Castle, 4. Springs Valley, 5. Trinity Lutheran, 6. Silver Creek, 7. Evansville Mater Dei, 8. Center Grove
PROVIDENCE DEF. TRINITY LUTHERAN 25-17, 25-20
Kills: Lilly Kaiser 6, Lilly Tappel 5, Nicole Stratford 5, Grace Purichia 4, Abby Julius 4, Avery Drury 4.
Digs: Taylor Bansbach 5, Purichia 4, Tappel 3, Stratford 3.
Blocks: Kaiser 1, Makenzie Wagner 1, Julius 1.
Assists: Purichia 22, Brooklyn Borden 2, Bansbach 1, Tappel 1.
Aces: Ella Baldwin 2, Julius 1, Kaiser 1, Tappel 1, Purichia 1.
PROVIDENCE DEF. SPRINGS VALLEY 25-15, 25-13
Kills: Wagner 7, Purichia 6, Julius 5, Stratford 2.
Digs: Camila Adams 5, Bansbach 5, Stratford 3.
Blocks: Kaiser 1, Wagner 1.
Assists: Purichia 20.
Aces: Tappel 2, Kaiser 2, Baldwin 1, Julius 1, Purichia 1.
PROVIDENCE DEF. EVANSVILLE MATER DEI 25-11, 25-9
Kills: Kaiser 4, Julius 4, Purichia 4, Madelyn Dotson 3, Stratford 3.
Digs: Purichia 5, Tappel 4, Stratford 3, Adams 3.
Blocks: Kaiser 1, Dotson 1.
Assists: Purichia 19, Adams 1.
Aces: Borden 3, Kaiser 2, Julius 1, Purichia 1.
FINAL: PROVIDENCE DEF. TRI-WEST 25-17, 25-20
Kills: Wagner 6, Tappel 5, Julius 5, Purichia 4.
Digs: Tappel 7, Bansbach 5, Wagner 3, Burden 2, Purichia 2.
Blocks: Julius 1, Purichia 1, Wagner 1.
Assists: Purichia 18, Tappel 1.
Aces: Kaiser 2, Purichia 1, Tappel 1.
TRI-WEST DEF. SILVER CREEK 21-25, 25-19, 15-10
Kills: Ellie Priddy 10, Maddie Hunter 4, Abby Larson 4, Addison Makun 3, Riley Wickens 3, Macy Ferrell 2, Kiki Brown 1, Olivia Thomas 1.
Assists: Caroline Emly 13, Priddy 11, Brown 3.
Aces: Hunter 1.
Digs: Audrey Landers 7, Hunter 7, Priddy 6, Brown 6, Emly 5, Larson 2, Makun 1, Ava Kopf 1.
Blocks: Makun 4, Larson 3, Ferrell 2, Wickens 1.
SILVER CREEK DEF. CENTER GROVE 25-20, 25-18
Kills: Priddy 7, Makun 4, Ferrell 4, Larson 3, Hunter 2, Wickens 2, Thomas 1.
Assists: Emly 9, Priddy 8, Brown 2.
Aces: Brown 4, Emly 1, Thomas 1.
Digs: Landers 8, Priddy 4, Hunter 3, Brown 3, Carley Birk 1, Larson 1.
Blocks: Priddy 2, Makun 1, Hunter 1, Thomas 1, Ferrell 1, Wickens 1, Larson 1.
CASTLE DEF. SILVER CREEK 25-22, 25-18
Kills: Hunter 5, Makun 5, Priddy 4, Larson 3, Brown 2, Emly 1, Wickens 1, Thomas 1.
Assists: Priddy 11, Emly 9, Brown 1.
Aces: Brown 2, Ferrell 1.
Digs: Brown 11, Landers 4, Hunter 3, Kopf 3, Priddy 2, Ferrell 1.
Blocks: Makun 4, Ferrell 1, Larson 1.
5TH-PLACE MATCH: TRINITY LUTHERAN DEF. SILVER CREEK 25-21, 18-25, 15-9
MUSTANGS GO 2-2 AT INVITE
HANOVER — New Washington went 2-2 to start its season at Saturday’s Southwestern Invitational at Hanover College.
The Mustangs outlasted Southwestern 18-25, 25-11, 15-7 in three sets and swept Carroll County (Ky.) 25-16, 25-13. Greensburg and South Decatur defeated New Wash.
BRAVES GO 2-2
SCOTTSBURG — Borden went 2-2 in Saturday’s Warriorette Invitational at Scottsburg.
The Braves beat Crothersville and Switzerland County, but lost to Mitchell and the host Warriorettes.
OWLS SWEEP DEVILS
SEYMOUR — Standout Olivia Fish had 16 kills to lead host Seymour to a 25-11, 25-15, 25-14 sweep of visiting Jeffersonville in the season-opener for both and a Hoosier Hills Conference matchup.